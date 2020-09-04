The Batman Halted After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

It is official. Batman has the virus. Production of ‘The Batman’ has halted in London after new Batman Robert Pattison tested positive for the coronavirus.

‘The Batman’ only resumed produced three days ago after stopping for five months because of the virus.



Pattison plays Bruce Wayne/Batman. He is best known as Cullen in the Twilight series and sometimes pops up as a singer. He sang ‘Never Think’ and ‘Let Me Sign’ on the Twilight soundtrack and three songs on the soundtrack to the 2008 movie ‘How To Be’.

Christian Bale played Batman in the last three Batman movies but Ben Affleck was Batman in the more recent ‘Batman Vs Superman’. ‘The Batman’ will feature special guest villains Zoe Kravitz (daughter of Lenny Kravitz) as Selena Kyle/Ctawoman and Paul Dano will play Edward Nashton/The Riddler.

‘The Batman’ is due on 1 October, 2021.

