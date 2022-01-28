The Black Sorrows ‘St Georges Road’ Is Fourth Single From ‘St Georges Road’ Album - Noise11.com

Joe Camilleri has released the very personal ‘Saint Georges Road’, the title track from The Black Sorrows’ latest album, as the fourth single from the album.

The video was created by Melbourne director Ian Ritter.

‘St George’s Road’ is about the passing of Joe’s brother Tony. Joe tells Noise11.com, “I had to play that afternoon. It turned out to be a really joyous afternoon because I ended up playing a song that he always wanted me to play. He loved ‘Teenage Wedding’ (You Never Can Tell) by Chuck Berry. I remember playing it at the Sunday afternoon gig, told my story and it was a rocking version of the song. ‘St Georges Road’ talks a lot about that. “Raise a glass or three for our true lost friends”. We have all been through it. We have all had to deal with it. Some people deal with it quicker than others, some people never get over it. I am one of 10 and the unbreakable chain has been broken”.

The Black Sorrows will perform at One Electric Day in Werribee this Sunday and then tour though to at least April with Bluesfest dates over the Easter weekend.

The Black Sorrows tour dates

30 Jan 22 • SOLD OUT – One Electric Day Werribee VIC

04 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC

05 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC

12 Feb 22 • Twilight Sounds Bundoora VIC

17 Feb 22 • The Lounge Royal Hotel Nundah QLD

18 Feb 22 • Beenleigh Tavern QLD

19 Feb 22 • Great Keppel Island – Hideaway QLD

20 Feb 22 • Sunshine Beach Surf Club QLD

25 Feb 22 • Dashville Skyline – Belford NSW

26 Feb 22 • Sunset Sounds Yarra Valley VIC (afternoon)

26 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (evening)

27 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (afternoon)

05 Mar 22 • SOLD OUT – Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS

06 Mar 22 • Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS

12 Mar 22 • Lucky 13 Garage Moorabbin VIC

18 Mar 22 • Under the Southern Stars Adelaide SA

19 Mar 22 • The Point Portsea VIC (afternoon)

19 Mar 22 • Bridgeway Hotel Pooraka SA (evening)

26 Mar 22 • Sunset Sounds Mudgee NSW

27 Mar 22 • The Palms at Crown Melbourne VIC

31 Mar 22 • Princess Theatre Launceston TAS

01 Apr 22 • Rocky Cape Tavern Rocky Cape TAS

02 Apr 22 • Homehill Winery Huon Valley TAS

03 Apr 22 • Scamander Beach Resort TAS

09 Apr 22 • Sunset Sounds Gosford NSW

10 Apr 22 • Tallagandra Hill Winery Gundaroo NSW

14 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW

15 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW

16 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW

