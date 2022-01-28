 The Black Sorrows ‘St Georges Road’ Is Fourth Single From ‘St Georges Road’ Album - Noise11.com
The Black Sorrows

Joe Camilleri photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Black Sorrows ‘St Georges Road’ Is Fourth Single From ‘St Georges Road’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2022

in News

Joe Camilleri has released the very personal ‘Saint Georges Road’, the title track from The Black Sorrows’ latest album, as the fourth single from the album.

The video was created by Melbourne director Ian Ritter.

‘St George’s Road’ is about the passing of Joe’s brother Tony. Joe tells Noise11.com, “I had to play that afternoon. It turned out to be a really joyous afternoon because I ended up playing a song that he always wanted me to play. He loved ‘Teenage Wedding’ (You Never Can Tell) by Chuck Berry. I remember playing it at the Sunday afternoon gig, told my story and it was a rocking version of the song. ‘St Georges Road’ talks a lot about that. “Raise a glass or three for our true lost friends”. We have all been through it. We have all had to deal with it. Some people deal with it quicker than others, some people never get over it. I am one of 10 and the unbreakable chain has been broken”.

The Black Sorrows will perform at One Electric Day in Werribee this Sunday and then tour though to at least April with Bluesfest dates over the Easter weekend.

The Black Sorrows tour dates

30 Jan 22 • SOLD OUT – One Electric Day Werribee VIC
04 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC
05 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC
12 Feb 22 • Twilight Sounds Bundoora VIC
17 Feb 22 • The Lounge Royal Hotel Nundah QLD
18 Feb 22 • Beenleigh Tavern QLD
19 Feb 22 • Great Keppel Island – Hideaway QLD
20 Feb 22 • Sunshine Beach Surf Club QLD
25 Feb 22 • Dashville Skyline – Belford NSW
26 Feb 22 • Sunset Sounds Yarra Valley VIC (afternoon)
26 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (evening)
27 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (afternoon)
05 Mar 22 • SOLD OUT – Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS
06 Mar 22 • Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS
12 Mar 22 • Lucky 13 Garage Moorabbin VIC
18 Mar 22 • Under the Southern Stars Adelaide SA
19 Mar 22 • The Point Portsea VIC (afternoon)
19 Mar 22 • Bridgeway Hotel Pooraka SA (evening)
26 Mar 22 • Sunset Sounds Mudgee NSW
27 Mar 22 • The Palms at Crown Melbourne VIC
31 Mar 22 • Princess Theatre Launceston TAS
01 Apr 22 • Rocky Cape Tavern Rocky Cape TAS
02 Apr 22 • Homehill Winery Huon Valley TAS
03 Apr 22 • Scamander Beach Resort TAS
09 Apr 22 • Sunset Sounds Gosford NSW
10 Apr 22 • Tallagandra Hill Winery Gundaroo NSW
14 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW
15 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW
16 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Premiere ‘Sweet Tooth’ Video

Crowded House have a new video for the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ track ‘Sweet Tooth’.

4 hours ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney Spears

Madonna has suggested going on a joint stadium tour with Britney Spears.

15 hours ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify

Spotify has responded to Neil Young’s threat to withdraw from the streaming service his content down immediately.

1 day ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family To Speak Up For Vaccines

Howard Stern has called on Meat Loaf's family to advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

1 day ago
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday 22 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey Interview Comment

Johnny Marr has hit back at Morrissey after he was asked to stop mentioning his name in interviews.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Releases New Music For 2022

Bryan Adams has shared the new single 'Never Gonna Rain'. Adams has given fans another taste of his upcoming 15th studio album, 'So Happy It Hurts', which arrives on March 11.

2 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

2 days ago