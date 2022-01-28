The Black Sorrows ‘St Georges Road’ Is Fourth Single From ‘St Georges Road’ Album - Noise11.com

Joe Camilleri has released the very personal ‘Saint Georges Road’, the title track from The Black Sorrows’ latest album, as the fourth single from the album.
The video was created by Melbourne director Ian Ritter.
‘St George’s Road’ is about the passing of Joe’s brother Tony. Joe tells Noise11.com, “I had to play that afternoon. It turned out to be a really joyous afternoon because I ended up playing a song that he always wanted me to play. He loved ‘Teenage Wedding’ (You Never Can Tell) by Chuck Berry. I remember playing it at the Sunday afternoon gig, told my story and it was a rocking version of the song. ‘St Georges Road’ talks a lot about that. “Raise a glass or three for our true lost friends”. We have all been through it. We have all had to deal with it. Some people deal with it quicker than others, some people never get over it. I am one of 10 and the unbreakable chain has been broken”.
The Black Sorrows will perform at One Electric Day in Werribee this Sunday and then tour though to at least April with Bluesfest dates over the Easter weekend.
The Black Sorrows tour dates
30 Jan 22 • SOLD OUT – One Electric Day Werribee VIC
04 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC
05 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement Melbourne VIC
12 Feb 22 • Twilight Sounds Bundoora VIC
17 Feb 22 • The Lounge Royal Hotel Nundah QLD
18 Feb 22 • Beenleigh Tavern QLD
19 Feb 22 • Great Keppel Island – Hideaway QLD
20 Feb 22 • Sunshine Beach Surf Club QLD
25 Feb 22 • Dashville Skyline – Belford NSW
26 Feb 22 • Sunset Sounds Yarra Valley VIC (afternoon)
26 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (evening)
27 Feb 22 • Lizottes Newcastle NSW (afternoon)
05 Mar 22 • SOLD OUT – Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS
06 Mar 22 • Ghost Rock Wines Northdown TAS
12 Mar 22 • Lucky 13 Garage Moorabbin VIC
18 Mar 22 • Under the Southern Stars Adelaide SA
19 Mar 22 • The Point Portsea VIC (afternoon)
19 Mar 22 • Bridgeway Hotel Pooraka SA (evening)
26 Mar 22 • Sunset Sounds Mudgee NSW
27 Mar 22 • The Palms at Crown Melbourne VIC
31 Mar 22 • Princess Theatre Launceston TAS
01 Apr 22 • Rocky Cape Tavern Rocky Cape TAS
02 Apr 22 • Homehill Winery Huon Valley TAS
03 Apr 22 • Scamander Beach Resort TAS
09 Apr 22 • Sunset Sounds Gosford NSW
10 Apr 22 • Tallagandra Hill Winery Gundaroo NSW
14 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW
15 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW
16 Apr 22 • BluesFest Tyagarah NSW
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook