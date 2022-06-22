 The Brand New Heavies Have An Australian Connection With The Happy Feet Movie - Noise11.com
The Brand New Heavies

The Brand New Heavies Have An Australian Connection With The Happy Feet Movie

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2022

in News

The Brand New Heavies have an Australian connection through the movie ‘Happy Feet’. There 1992 song ‘Jump n Move’ was featured on the soundtrack for the 2006 Australian movie.

“It’s such a strange occurrence,” The Brand New Heavies’ Andrew Levy tells Noise11.com. “We wrote the song for an album called ‘Heavy Rhyme Experience’ which was us playing live with a lot of US rappers, in 1992. And that song got added to ‘Happy Feet’ the movie in the title sequence, I think it was, 20 years later. It is funny how a song can stick around for years and then suddenly appear in a big movie”.

Max Max director George Miller made ‘Happy Feet’ at Sydney animation studio Animal Logic. The movie features the voices of Australian’s Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, Anthony LaPaglia, Magda Szubanski and Steve Irwin as well as Hollywood’s Elijah Wood, Robin Williams and Brittany Murphy.

The ‘Happy Feet’ movie featured the music of Prince, The Beach Boys, Jason Mraz, k.d. lang, Chrissie Hynde, Pink and The Brand New Heavies.

“That was fun,” Andrew said. “We all got sent a little Happy Feet penguin. I think you poke it and it starts singing our song and flapping its feet”.

The Brand New Heavies will tour Australia in July and August for Roy Ortuso’s Abstract Touring.

https://abstract.net.au/the-brand-new-heavies-ft-d-i-g/

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au
Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and
Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –
THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Thursday 4th August, 2022 –
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au
and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

