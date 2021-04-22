The BRIT Awards To Welcome Back Live Audience For 2021 - Noise11.com

The BRIT Awards 2021 confirm that they plan to welcome a live audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event taking place on 11th May at The O2 arena in London, and to be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government’s scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing1.

Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, this means The BRITs, as the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music at scale as the UK emerges from the past year’s restrictions.

2,500 tickets to be gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline workers

We are further delighted to announce that, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic, the BRITs is inviting key workers from the Greater London Area2 to make up most of the audience for the UK’s biggest night in music. The majority of the tickets (2,500) will be gifted by record labels and the recorded music industry via ballot to frontline workers2 (and a guest of their choice) from a range of sectors to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment.

The BRIT Awards 2021 is set to be an incredible night of reflection and celebration. A ballot for free tickets for key workers will open on www.brits.co.uk on Thursday 22nd April 2021 from 12.00 noon. All applicants and attendees must consent to participating in the Government’s scientific Events Research Programme on the basis of its terms and conditions1.

Audience members will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings in the arena, but they will be required to follow existing Government guidance when travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organisers. Attendees must have proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the venue. As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, attendees will also be asked to take a test after the event to gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings. They will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test after the event.

Speaking about this news, global superstar and multi BRIT nominated artist who will be performing on the night, Dua Lipa said:

“This has been a long tough year for everyone and I’m delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said:

“This year’s BRIT Awards is one of the most significant in the show’s history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.

“We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with Government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to.”

Danielle Kennedy-Clark, Deputy General Manager of The O2, said:

“We’re proud that The O2 has been selected to host the largest indoor capacity pilot event with The BRITs. This scientific trial is an important step on the path to recovery for the live entertainment industry, and our operational teams are making the final preparations to be able to welcome people into The O2 arena again for the first time in more than a year.”

