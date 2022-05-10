The Bublé's Are Expecting Again - Noise11.com

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are gearing up to welcome a baby girl.

The Canadian singer and Argentine actress announced they were expecting their fourth child in February as part of the music video for Michael’s new song, I’ll Never Not Love You.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, Michael revealed the sex of the impending arrival.

“I haven’t told anybody, you are the first two people that I would have told outside of my family,” he said to James and fellow guest Anthony Anderson. “It’s a girl! I feel so much better now not having to keep it in. People keep interviewing me and (asking), ‘Do you have any names?’ They always try to get the answer.”

Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

