 The Bublé's Are Expecting Again - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

The Bublé’s Are Expecting Again

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2022

in News

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are gearing up to welcome a baby girl.

The Canadian singer and Argentine actress announced they were expecting their fourth child in February as part of the music video for Michael’s new song, I’ll Never Not Love You.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, Michael revealed the sex of the impending arrival.

“I haven’t told anybody, you are the first two people that I would have told outside of my family,” he said to James and fellow guest Anthony Anderson. “It’s a girl! I feel so much better now not having to keep it in. People keep interviewing me and (asking), ‘Do you have any names?’ They always try to get the answer.”

Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Death Cab For Cutie from their Facebook page
Death Cab for Cutie To Release New Music This Week

Death Cab For Cutie will release their first new music in four years this week.

25 mins ago
photo credit Jarad Levy
Kav Temperley Of Eskimo Joe Premieres Solo Work ‘Machines of Love and Grace’

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe has a second solo album on the way. The first album ‘All Your Devotion’ was released four years ago in 2018.

58 mins ago
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro Cancel LA Gig Due To Illness With Member

Biffy Clyro were forced to cancel the last date of their North American tour "due to an illness within the band".

11 hours ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Are Diana Ross and Tame Impala Collaborating?

Diana Ross and Tame Impala seemingly have a new album "coming soon".

1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Releases New Song ‘The Heart Part 5’

Kendrick Lamar has returned with his new single, 'The Heart Part 5'.

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari To Marry

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set the date for their wedding.

2 days ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini To Play First UK Show In Seven Years

Paolo Nutini has announced his first English show in seven years.

2 days ago