The Cat Empire and Teskey Brothers Summer Salt Ballarat Show Is A Goer - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire and Teskey Brothers Summer Salt Ballarat Show Is A Goer

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The sold-out The Cat Empire and The Teskey Brothers show for February 28 is all systems go for February 28.

With all needed approvals in place the show at North Gardens in Ballarat will happen as planned as Victoria starts to reopen to major outdoor events.

Summersalt Ballarat will also feature John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

Summersalt Ballarat is being produced as a Covid safe event in accordance with Victorian Government Health Guidelines. All patrons must follow the Covid Safe Plan for the event. Prominent signage and safety marshals will be visible throughout the site on the day. Punters will receive an SMS or email prior to the event details guidelines.

Summersalt Ballarat times are:

12.30PM: GATES
1.00PM TO 1.30PM: EMILY WURRAMARA
2.00PM TO 2.40PM: MONTAIGNE
3.10PM TO 4.00PM – BOY AND BEAR
4.30PM TO 5.30PM – JOHN BUTLER
6.00PM TO 7.00PM – THE CAT EMPIRE
7.30PM TO 9.00PM – THE TESKEY BROTHERS

