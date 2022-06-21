The Chicks Postpone Tour Because Of Natalie Maines Voice Issues - Noise11.com

The Chicks have postponed a trio of tour dates after cutting a show short due to Natalie Maines’ vocal issues.

Bandmates Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer announced on Monday that their upcoming shows in Clarkson, Michigan; Noblesville, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio, have been rescheduled from this month to late September and early October.

“As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, The Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” their statement on Twitter reads.

Guest star Patty Griffin will still join them at the rescheduled events, and tickets will be honoured for the new dates.

Sunday night’s show in Indianapolis will also be rescheduled as they cut their performance short just 30 minutes into the concert, with Maines struggling to sing.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Maines told the crowd, “Waiting for the shot to kick in – not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids. I’m so sorry, I just can’t pull it off.”

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the trio wrote on social media after the abandoned gig.

The band changed their name from the Dixie Chicks in June 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement due to its association with the slave-owning southern states before the Civil War.

