The Church Prep 26th Album and an Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The Church will have a new album ‘The Hypnogogue’, their 26th soon, and dates around Australia to go with it.

On 1 September, The Church will kick off ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia.

TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 1: The Astor, Perth

Friday, September 2: The River, Margaret River

Sunday, September 4: The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, September 8: The Metro, Sydney

Friday, September 9: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, September 10: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

The tour line-up features mainstay Steve Kilbey on bass and vocals, Tim Powles on drums, Ian Haug on guitar, multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain and Ashley Naylor on guitar.

Kilbey founded The Church in 1980. Powles joined in 1994. Powderfinger’s Haug has been with The Church since 2013. Cain, formerly of Remy Zero joined in 2017 and Naylor from Even joined in 2020.

EARLY BIRD TICKET PRE-SALE

Friday, June 17 @ 12PM Local Time

sbmpresents.com/tour/the-church-2022

TICKETS ON SALE

Tuesday, June 21 @ 12pm Local Time

sbmpresents.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

