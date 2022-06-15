The Church Prep 26th Album and an Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The Church will have a new album ‘The Hypnogogue’, their 26th soon, and dates around Australia to go with it.
On 1 September, The Church will kick off ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia.
TOUR DATES
Thursday, September 1: The Astor, Perth
Friday, September 2: The River, Margaret River
Sunday, September 4: The Gov, Adelaide
Thursday, September 8: The Metro, Sydney
Friday, September 9: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Saturday, September 10: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
The tour line-up features mainstay Steve Kilbey on bass and vocals, Tim Powles on drums, Ian Haug on guitar, multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain and Ashley Naylor on guitar.
Kilbey founded The Church in 1980. Powles joined in 1994. Powderfinger’s Haug has been with The Church since 2013. Cain, formerly of Remy Zero joined in 2017 and Naylor from Even joined in 2020.
EARLY BIRD TICKET PRE-SALE
Friday, June 17 @ 12PM Local Time
sbmpresents.com/tour/the-church-2022
TICKETS ON SALE
Tuesday, June 21 @ 12pm Local Time
sbmpresents.com
