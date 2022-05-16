The Clash Combat Rock Turns 40 - Noise11.com

In May 1982 Ronald Reagan was the American President, Malcolm Fraser was Prime Minister of Australia and Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of England. On 14 May 1982 we had a new soundtrack for that anger – The Clash ‘Combat Rock’.

‘Combat Rock’ is the most commercial albums from The Clash. The previous two, the double album ‘London Calling’ and the triple album ‘Sandinista’ were political punk. ‘Combat Rock’ came along and gave The Clash two hit singles.

‘Rock The Casbah’ reached no 30 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 8 in the USA.

‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ reached 17 in the UK, 37 in Australia and 45 in the USA.

‘Combat Rock’ reached no 2 in the UK, no 7 in the USA and no 32 in Australia.

The ‘Combat Rock’ era was a tempestuous one for The Clash. Drummer Topper Headon had upped his drug intake. He was fired from the band after the album was released. Former manager Bernie Rhodes was reinstated by Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon pissing off guitarist Mick Jones.

Rhodes bought in producer engineer Glyn Johns to remix the band’s production. With that the planned 77-minute double album was chopped back to a 46-minute single album again pissing off Jones even more who wanted longer dance mixes included. Three songs were dropped completely.

Later this week, those full sessions will be finally released. On May 20 ‘Combat Roc/The People’s Hall’ will give fans the big picture.

Track list: Combat Rock

1. Know Your Rights

2. Car Jamming

3. Should I Stay or Should I Go

4. Rock the Casbah

5. Red Angel Dragnet

6. Straight to Hell

7. Overpowered By Funk

8. Atom Tan

9. Sean Flynn

10. Ghetto Defendant

11. Inoculated City

12. Death is a Star The People’s Hall

1. Outside Bonds

2. Radio Clash

3. Futura 2000

4. First Night Back in London

5. Radio One

6. He Who Dares or is Tired

7. Long Time Jerk

8. The Fulham Connection

9. Midnight to Stevens

10. Sean Flynn

11. Idle in Kangaroo Court

12. Know Your Rights

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

