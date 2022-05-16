 The Clash Combat Rock Turns 40 - Noise11.com
The Clash Combat Rock

The Clash Combat Rock Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2022

in News

In May 1982 Ronald Reagan was the American President, Malcolm Fraser was Prime Minister of Australia and Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of England. On 14 May 1982 we had a new soundtrack for that anger – The Clash ‘Combat Rock’.

‘Combat Rock’ is the most commercial albums from The Clash. The previous two, the double album ‘London Calling’ and the triple album ‘Sandinista’ were political punk. ‘Combat Rock’ came along and gave The Clash two hit singles.

‘Rock The Casbah’ reached no 30 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 8 in the USA.

‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ reached 17 in the UK, 37 in Australia and 45 in the USA.

‘Combat Rock’ reached no 2 in the UK, no 7 in the USA and no 32 in Australia.

The ‘Combat Rock’ era was a tempestuous one for The Clash. Drummer Topper Headon had upped his drug intake. He was fired from the band after the album was released. Former manager Bernie Rhodes was reinstated by Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon pissing off guitarist Mick Jones.

Rhodes bought in producer engineer Glyn Johns to remix the band’s production. With that the planned 77-minute double album was chopped back to a 46-minute single album again pissing off Jones even more who wanted longer dance mixes included. Three songs were dropped completely.

Later this week, those full sessions will be finally released. On May 20 ‘Combat Roc/The People’s Hall’ will give fans the big picture.

Track list: Combat Rock
1. Know Your Rights
2. Car Jamming
3. Should I Stay or Should I Go
4. Rock the Casbah
5. Red Angel Dragnet
6. Straight to Hell
7. Overpowered By Funk
8. Atom Tan
9. Sean Flynn
10. Ghetto Defendant
11. Inoculated City
12. Death is a Star The People’s Hall

1. Outside Bonds
2. Radio Clash
3. Futura 2000
4. First Night Back in London
5. Radio One
6. He Who Dares or is Tired
7. Long Time Jerk
8. The Fulham Connection
9. Midnight to Stevens
10. Sean Flynn
11. Idle in Kangaroo Court
12. Know Your Rights

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Naomi Judd photo credit: Derrek Kupish
Stars Come To Play Tribute To Naomi Judd

Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, The Gaithers, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell will perform at Naomi Judd's memorial.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Preview ABBAtars weeks out For ABBA Voyage Opening

The ABBA Voyage event will begin in London on 27 May. It is a full concert experience, performed by ABBA avatars (ABBAtars). ABBA have teased the looked of the ABBAtars on their socials.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones Exile On Main Street
The Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ Turns 50

The Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ has clocked up its 50th birthday. ‘Exile On Main Street’ was released on 12 May 1972.

5 days ago
Deniz Tek Long Before Day
Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’

Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek has a new album on the way and he is happy to say he is as big a fan of Australia’s next Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Albo is of him.

7 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30
Jimmy Barnes Premieres New Song and Video For ‘Do You Love Me’ With Josh Teskey

Jimmy Barnes has teamed up with Teskey brother Josh Teskey for a new version of the 1962 hit for The Contours’ ‘Do You Love Me’.

7 days ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases His Seventh Album ‘Day By Day’

Eagles bass player Timothy B. Schmit has released his first solo album in seven years ‘Day By Day’.

7 days ago
Mickey Gilley
Country Legend Mickey Gilley Dies At Age 86

Country great Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86.

May 8, 2022