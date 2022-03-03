 The Cure Reveal Album Title For First Album In 14 Years - Noise11.com
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.

Robert Smith, The Cure. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cure Reveal Album Title For First Album In 14 Years

by Music-News.com on March 4, 2022

in News

Robert Smith has let slip that one of The Cure’s upcoming albums is called ‘Songs Of The Lost World’.

The Cure are known to be working on two distinctively different records, while frontman Robert is also preparing a solo record.

One of the albums is finished and ‘Songs Of The Last World’ is nearing completion.

Speaking to NME, he said: “So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished.

“Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.

“I know what it’s called – it’s called ‘Songs Of The Lost World’. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

On what fans can expect, he continued: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

Smith admitted he has been left feeling “a bit disenchanted” making his solo album and thought it sounded “rubbish”.

He said: “I have to keep revisiting it. It’s a thing I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I realise I’ve only got one shot at doing it, so I’ve now started to add real instruments and acoustic instruments, whereas this time two years ago it was literally just feedback – but I’ve kind of grown a bit disenchanted with it. I’d listened to it like three times and I think it’s rubbish.”

The Cure previously described the project as an “hour-long noise” record, which his bandmates rejected for The Cure.

Robert was speaking after he and Chvrches won Best Song In The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘How Not To Drown’.

They also took to the stage to give the song its live debut and also covered The Cure’s hit ‘Just Like Heaven’.

music-news.com

