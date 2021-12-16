The Doobie Brothers Are Heading To Las Vegas - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers will perform eight shows in Las Vegas in 2022.

The shows, all featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will be part of the Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour.

The Most recent setlist for the Doobies 50th was at Allentown in Pennsylvania.

The setlist was:

Nobody

Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)

Here to Love You

Dependin’ on You

Rockin’ Down the Highway

Spirit

You Belong to Me

Eyes of Silver

South City Midnight Lady

Ukiah

Clear as the Driven Snow

It Keeps You Runnin’

Neal’s Fandango

Dark Eyed Cajun Woman

Better Days

Wheels of Fortune

Real Love

World Gone Crazy

Don’t Ya Mess With Me

Minute by Minute

Without You

Sweet Maxine

Jesus Is Just Alright

What a Fool Believes

Long Train Runnin’

China Grove

Encore:

Black Water

Takin’ It to the Streets

Listen to the Music

The Doobie Brothers will play at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The eight performances going on sale are:

May 2022: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

