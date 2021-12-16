 The Doobie Brothers Are Heading To Las Vegas - Noise11.com
The Doobie Brothers Are Heading To Las Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2021

in News

The Doobie Brothers will perform eight shows in Las Vegas in 2022.

The shows, all featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will be part of the Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour.

The Most recent setlist for the Doobies 50th was at Allentown in Pennsylvania.

The setlist was:

Nobody
Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)
Here to Love You
Dependin’ on You
Rockin’ Down the Highway
Spirit
You Belong to Me
Eyes of Silver
South City Midnight Lady
Ukiah
Clear as the Driven Snow
It Keeps You Runnin’
Neal’s Fandango
Dark Eyed Cajun Woman
Better Days
Wheels of Fortune
Real Love
World Gone Crazy
Don’t Ya Mess With Me
Minute by Minute
Without You
Sweet Maxine
Jesus Is Just Alright
What a Fool Believes
Long Train Runnin’
China Grove

Encore:
Black Water
Takin’ It to the Streets
Listen to the Music

The Doobie Brothers will play at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The eight performances going on sale are:
May 2022: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

