The Empty Hearts Debut New Song ‘The World’s Gone Insane’

Supergroup The Empty Hearts have announced a second album they have christened ‘The Second Album’ and debuted an appropriately titled new song ‘The World’s Gone Insane’.

The Empty Hearts are Clem Burke of Blondie, Elliott Easton of The Cars, Wally Palmar of The Romantics and Andy Babiuk of The Chesterfield Kings.

The Empty Hearts popped up with their self-titled debut in 2014. Earlier this year they slipped out ‘Remember Days Like These’ with an extra drummer, Sir Ringo Starr.

We are so happy to announce our second album, called The Second Album! It comes out on August 28th on @wickedcool_nyc. Check out our new music video for 'The Worlds Gone Insane' and our single, 'The Best That I Can' in @Amersongwriter.https://t.co/U0I3s3AziY — The Empty Hearts (@TheEmptyHearts) July 1, 2020

