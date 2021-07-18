The Faces May Have New Music - Noise11.com

The Faces are recording new music. The band split in 1975 and have reunited several times in the years since, though without the full surviving members of the original line-up until Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones performed a charity show in 2015, a private gig in 2019 and a brief appearance at the 2020 Brit Awards.

And now Ronnie has revealed the trio – who were originally joined in the supergroup by the late Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagan – have been recording together in between his sessions with Rolling Stones bandmate Sir Mick Jagger.

He said: “I saw Mick [Jagger] here last week and Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] were here yesterday.

“Me and Mick have done nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] re-release of ‘Tattoo You’.

“And me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music.

“I’ve had a front-row seat on some amazing rock’n’roll projects these past couple of weeks.”

Wood – who is also working with former Stones bandmate Mick Taylor on a tribute album to blues legend Jimmy Reed – is also a respected artist but his main focus at the moment is music and he’s desperate to get back on stage.

He told The Times’ Weekend magazine: “I go through art phases when music is secondary, but right now I really want to get out there and play.”

Rod previously revealed he and Ronnie initially bonded over their big noses and love of fashion.

He recalled: “We introduced each other. I said, ‘Ello Nose’ and he said, ‘Ello Nose’. We both had big noses.

“I think what brought us together was our sense of clothing – we both liked style – and our unique sense of humour.

“That’s bonded us together over the years.”

