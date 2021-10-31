 The Jezabels To Mark 10 Years Since 'Prisoner' With 2022 Tour - Noise11.com
The Jezabels, Noise11, Photo

The Jezabels

The Jezabels To Mark 10 Years Since ‘Prisoner’ With 2022 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2021

in News

The Jezabels will mark the 10th anniversary of their ‘Prisoner’ album with a tour in June 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be getting back together again for an Australian tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut album ‘Prisoner’. We are pleased to say we’ll be playing this baby live in full for the first time. It’s been a hell of a decade since it came out, but it’s made us all the more grateful for some of the things we took for granted. Like so many bands, playing our records live was always as important, if not more important, than making those records. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate ‘Prisoner’ and say thank you to our fans that have supported us over the years than to announce this tour. We hope you can join us,” says the band.

‘Prisoner’ was a no 2 album for The Jezabels. It also generated one Top 40 hit ‘Endless Summer’.

The Jezabels dates are:

4 June, Fremantle, Metropolis
9 June, Byron Bay, The Northern
10 June, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall
11 June, Canberra, UC Refectory
12 June, Newcastle, NEX
18 June, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
24 June, Melbourne, The Forum

