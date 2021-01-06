The KLF Are Now Streaming - Noise11.com

Electronica innovators The KLF have made their music available on streaming services for the first time.

Bill Drummond and James Cauty are The KLF but initially they were known as The Timelords. As The Timelords, their first hit was ‘Doctorin’ The Tardis’.

The KLF surfaced in late 1988 with ‘What Time Is Love’.

Then came ‘3AM Eternal’

‘Last Train To Transcentral’

And the pop masterpiece ‘Justified and Ancient’ featuring country superstar Tammy Wynette.

The KLF never made it to the 21st Century until now. Until 2021, their catalogue remained deleted for over 20 years.

Bill Drummond had an art exhibition in 2012. James Cauty, who is married to Alannah Currie of Thompson Twins, has also spent the greater part of the 21st century working with Art.

