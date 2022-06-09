The Munsters 2022 The First Teaser Trailer - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie has dropped a teaser trailer for his upcoming movie The Munsters.

As you’ll see from the trailer, the intro matches the exact start of the original Munsters TV show from the 1960s.

2022

1965

Even the Simpsons parodied it in one of the Treehouse of Horror shows.

Zombie’s movie will be released in 2022, except it for Halloween, but an official release date is yet to be announced.

US Release Date: 2022 Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake and Sylvester McCoy Directed By: Rob Zombie

