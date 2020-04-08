The Pretenders To Release Rockin’ ‘Love For Hate’ Album In July

The 11th album for The Pretenders ‘Hate For Sale’ will be released on 17 July, 2020.
‘Hate For Sale’ was co-written by Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne, who has been The Pretenders guitarist since 2008. He was formerly with Chrissie’s ex-husband Ray Davies’ solo band.
Chrissie says, “I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true”.
Stephen Street (Blur, The Smiths) produced the album.
Of Hate For Sale Chrissie says “We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that Hate For Sale, is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre, The Damned”.
Hate For Sale
The Buzz
Hate For Sale Tracklist
Hate For Sale
The Buzz
Lightning Man
Turf Accountant Daddy
You Can’t Hurt a Fool
I Didn’t Know When To Stop
Maybe Love Is In NYC
Junkie Walk
Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely
Crying in Public
The Pretenders new album Hate For Sale is released on July 17 via BMG and is available on CD and heavyweight 12 inch vinyl formats.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook