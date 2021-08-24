 The Production Company Documents Its Australian Theatre History Online - Noise11.com
The Production Company

The Production Company Documents Its Australian Theatre History Online

by Paul Cashmere on August 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

As Covid-19 hit at the start of 2021, The Production Company was preparing for a final show in 2020. It never happened. However, what did happen prior to 2020 was an incredible run of 64 musicals and more than 500 performances for the people of Melbourne.

Lazarus The Production CompanyThe Production Company was an entertainment treasure with thanks to Jeanne Pratt, Ken Mackenzie-Forbes and Rachel D Taylor. Between 1999 and 2019 this dynamic trio brought to life some of the world’s greatest productions. The shows featured many of the world’s biggest stars and created thousands of jobs in entertainment by filling over one million theatre seats over time.

Now The Production Company website documents it all from the very first show ‘Mame’ in 1999 through to the final season in 2019 with included David Bowie’s final project with the Australian premiere of ‘Lazarus’ (and to date the only Australian production of ‘Lazarus’). It was an incredible output.

Artistic Director Ken Mackenzie-Forbes said in a statement, “We are understandably proud of the unique contribution we made to the musical theatre industry across twenty-one years. This online archive will enable our subscribers, sponsors, artists and creatives to relive the excitement of those years. This journey through the archives will bring back the joy and delight these memorable productions gave us all.”

Executive Director Rachel D Taylor joined the company in 1999 as Production Co-ordinator, became General Manager one year later and Executive Director in 2006. She says, “The online archive is a major resource on the company’s history. It’s a beautiful reminder of the outstanding job The Production Company did presenting and promoting Australian talent, giving Melbourne audiences the best shows for twenty-one wonderful years. The website honours our artists, creatives and collaborators with a permanent presence, long after the curtain has fallen. It was a joy to create and I think it will make people very happy.”

The Production Company attracted Australian theatre royalty.

Across two decades Australia’s theatre stars were The Production Theatre stars. The Roll Call includes Geoffrey Rush, Rhonda Burchmore, Lisa McCune, Caroline O’Connor, Marina Prior, David Campbell, Nancye Hayes, Amanda Muggleton, John Wood, Marty Fields, Ron Guest, John Stanton, Terence Donovan, Debra Byrne, Lucy Durack, Rob Mills, Trevor Ashley, Todd McKenney, Amy Lehpamer, Gina Riley … and that is just covering some of the shows.

The Production Company was made viable by the vision and generosity of the first lady of Australian theatre, Jeanne Pratt AC. Jeanne established The Production Company in 1998 as a Not-For-Profit theatre business to bring Broadway to Melbourne and make the world’s greatest shows affordable to everyone. With thanks to Jeanne, tens of thousands of school children had the opportunity to see their first theatre shows and, no doubt, some would eventually join the productions.

In September 2019 Jeanne announced the company was coming to an end. It was appropriate that the final show ‘Ragtime The Musical’ had its Australian premiere via The Production Company. The Production Company had many Australian firsts over its years.

The shows of The Production Company, an innovation of Australian Theatre, can now be enjoyed online. Continue to enjoy this treasure trove of Australian theatre.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Tea Party The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Pleasance Crooked River cover
Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995

Former Boom Crash Opera member Richard Pleasance will release his first non-soundtrack studio album ‘Crooked River’ in September.

4 hours ago
Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)
Sam Teskey Preps Solo Album ‘Cycles’ for October

Sam Teskey will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ in October. Same summoned his love of the ‘Meddle’ era of Pink Floyd as a template to create ‘Cycles’.

5 hours ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

1 day ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Has A Rarities Sequel On The Way

Nick Cave will release a second edition of ‘B-Sides and Rarities’ in October. The first edition was released in 2005.

1 day ago
Luke Hemmings When Facing The Things we Turn Away From
Australian Albums: 5 Seconds of Fame’s Luke Hemmings Debut Album Is No 1

Lead singer for 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings sees his debut solo album "When Facing the Thing We Turn Away from" debut at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

2 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Postponed Due To Delta

Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour has been postponed to 2022 due to the #Gladyscluster and the Delta strain.

4 days ago
The Strokes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Splendour In The Grass Postponed Until 2022

Splendour in the Grass is the latest music event to be postponed. It will now be held in July 2022.

5 days ago