 The Rolling Stones Debut The Killers Remix of Scarlet
Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup

The Rolling Stones Debut The Killers Remix of Scarlet

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones have handed their song ‘Scarlet’ over to The Killers to reimagine, and they have done it well.

‘Scarlet’ was recorded for the ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ sessions. ‘Goat’s Head Soup’, the 11th Rolling Stones album was released in 1973. A new expanded edition will be released on September 4.

The Killers worked on ‘Scarlet’ with Stuart Price aka Jacques Lu Cont. Price has mixed The Killers, Madonna, Dua Lipa, New Order, Kylie Minogue, DMA’s, Example, Take That, Missy Elliott, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Gwen Stefani, Seal, Keane, Frankmusik, Hard-Fi, Hurts and Everything Everything as well as Brandon Flowers solo.

The Killers remix is the second reimagining of ‘Scarlet’. The War On Drugs version was released a few weeks back.

The Rolling Stones have also made a music video for ‘Scarlet’ featuring Irish actor Paul Mescal.

Another ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ ‘Criss Cross’ has also been released ahead of the album release.

