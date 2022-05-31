The Rolling Stones Open Fan Voting For First Setlist - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have opened up the fan vote for the first setlist of the SIXTY tour starting June 1 in Spain.

Every Stones show includes a fan selected song with voting open a day before the show at the Rolling Stones website.

Vote.rollingstones.com

The four songs under consideration for the first SIXTY show include two rarely played songs and two regular setlist additions.

The vote is on for:

No Expectations

Performed 21 times, last played 8 May 2013 in San Jose, Ca

Beast of Burden

Performed 242 times, last played 29 October 2021 in Tampa, FL

Shine A Light

Played 21 times, last played 30 September, 2017 in Amsterdam

Fool To Cry

Played 54 times, last played 24 October, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN

