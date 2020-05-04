The Rubens Announce Revised Dates For Postponed Tour

The Rubens will now start their ‘Live In Life’ tour in September.
The new dates will commence in Sydney on September 17 and see The Rubens on tour until December with dates (mostly) with Alice Ivy.
In a statement the band says:
G’day champions,
These last few months have been a turbulent time for all of us.
There’s been some time spent apart, and some fun times that we had to postpone – but we are very happy to now announce that we have a light at the end of our isolation tunnel.
Our tour dates have been rescheduled, and are back on sale NOW. All tickets purchased for the original shows are valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available if you can’t make the new dates (we will miss you though)
Wash those hands, stay safe, and if all goes to plan, we look forward to partying with you soon.
Love,
RUBENS x
‘LIVE IN LIFE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR
supported by Alice Ivy (excl. WA and Warrnambool)
Thu Sept 17 – Sydney – The Enmore Theatre
Fri Sept 18 – Newcastle – Bar On The Hill
Sat Sept 19 – Gerringong – Crooked River Winery
Wed Sept 30 – Canberra – Canberra Theatre
Thu Oct 8 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall
Fri Oct 9 – Bundaberg – Moncrieff Ent Centre
Sat Oct 10 – Toowoomba – Highfields Tavern [New Venue]
Thu Oct 15 – Melbourne – Forum
Fri Oct 16 – Torquay – Torquay Hotel
Sat Oct 17 – Warrnambool – Whalers Hotel
Thu Oct 22 – Fremantle – Freo Social
Fri Oct 23 – Bluff Point – Wintersun Hotel
Sat Oct 24 – Margaret River – The River
Sun Oct 25 – Albany – White Star Hotel
Fri Oct 30 – Alice Springs – Gap View Hotel
Sat Oct 31 – Darwin – Bass In The Grass
Fri Nov 13 – Adelaide – The Gov
Wed Nov 18 – Rockhampton – Great Western Hotel
Thu Nov 19 – Mackay – Seabreeze
Fri Nov 20 – Townsville – Otherwise
Sat Nov 21 – Cairns – Tanks Arts Centre
Wed Nov 25 – Shepparton – Riverlinks Westside
Thu Nov 26 – Bendigo – Ulumbarra Theatre
Fri Nov 27 – Albury – Beer Deluxe
Thu Dec 3 – Hobart – Altar [Sold Out]
Fri Dec 4 – Hobart – Altar [2nd Show]
Sat Dec 5 – Launceston – Saloon Bar
Sun Dec 6 – Forth – Forth Pub [New Show]
