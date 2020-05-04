 The Rubens Announce Revised Dates For Postponed Tour - Noise11.com
The Rubens

The Rubens

The Rubens Announce Revised Dates For Postponed Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2020

in News

The Rubens will now start their ‘Live In Life’ tour in September.

The new dates will commence in Sydney on September 17 and see The Rubens on tour until December with dates (mostly) with Alice Ivy.

In a statement the band says:

G’day champions,

These last few months have been a turbulent time for all of us.

There’s been some time spent apart, and some fun times that we had to postpone – but we are very happy to now announce that we have a light at the end of our isolation tunnel.

Our tour dates have been rescheduled, and are back on sale NOW. All tickets purchased for the original shows are valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available if you can’t make the new dates (we will miss you though)

Wash those hands, stay safe, and if all goes to plan, we look forward to partying with you soon.

Love,
RUBENS x

‘LIVE IN LIFE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR
supported by Alice Ivy (excl. WA and Warrnambool)

Thu Sept 17 – Sydney – The Enmore Theatre
Fri Sept 18 – Newcastle – Bar On The Hill
Sat Sept 19 – Gerringong – Crooked River Winery
Wed Sept 30 – Canberra – Canberra Theatre
Thu Oct 8 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall
Fri Oct 9 – Bundaberg – Moncrieff Ent Centre
Sat Oct 10 – Toowoomba – Highfields Tavern [New Venue]
Thu Oct 15 – Melbourne – Forum
Fri Oct 16 – Torquay – Torquay Hotel
Sat Oct 17 – Warrnambool – Whalers Hotel
Thu Oct 22 – Fremantle – Freo Social
Fri Oct 23 – Bluff Point – Wintersun Hotel
Sat Oct 24 – Margaret River – The River
Sun Oct 25 – Albany – White Star Hotel
Fri Oct 30 – Alice Springs – Gap View Hotel
Sat Oct 31 – Darwin – Bass In The Grass
Fri Nov 13 – Adelaide – The Gov
Wed Nov 18 – Rockhampton – Great Western Hotel
Thu Nov 19 – Mackay – Seabreeze
Fri Nov 20 – Townsville – Otherwise
Sat Nov 21 – Cairns – Tanks Arts Centre
Wed Nov 25 – Shepparton – Riverlinks Westside
Thu Nov 26 – Bendigo – Ulumbarra Theatre
Fri Nov 27 – Albury – Beer Deluxe
Thu Dec 3 – Hobart – Altar [Sold Out]
Fri Dec 4 – Hobart – Altar [2nd Show]
Sat Dec 5 – Launceston – Saloon Bar
Sun Dec 6 – Forth – Forth Pub [New Show]

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

The Rubens, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

3 days ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith On His Third Album

Sam Smith's new album will explore their "queerness".

4 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

4 days ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber Had A Lyme Disease Chat

Avril Lavigne once reached out to fellow Canadian popstar Justin Bieber over his battle with Lyme disease.

4 days ago
Lizzo
Beyonce Sends Lizzo A Happy Birthday Greeting

Lizzo turned 32 on Monday (27.04.20), and to celebrate the special occasion, fellow singer Beyonce took the time to send her a congratulatory message, whilst also raising awareness for the current coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan Are Working On New Music Together

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan have become good friends and they've been using their time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic to catch up on video conferencing app Zoom while laying down some ideas for new songs.

5 days ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

6 days ago