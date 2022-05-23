The Sisters of Mercy To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

The Sisters of Mercy will head back to Australia and New Zealand in October.
The Sisters of Mercy last toured Australia in 2019.
The band formed in the UK in Leeds in 1980. Apart from a brief split in the mid-80s they have been going ever since with singer Andrew Eldritch the last original member.
The last album however was ‘Vision Thing’ in 1990. The last release was the single ‘Under The Gun’ in 1993, included on the compilation ‘A Slight Case of Overbombing’.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2022
Tuesday, Oct 25: Powerstation, Auckland
Wednesday, Oct 26: Hunter Lounge, Wellington
Friday, Oct 28: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday, Oct 30: Enmore, Sydney
Tuesday, Nov 1: The Gov, Adelaide
Thursday Nov 3: Astor, Perth
Saturday Nov 5: Forum, Melbourne
