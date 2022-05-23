The Sisters of Mercy To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

The Sisters of Mercy will head back to Australia and New Zealand in October.

The Sisters of Mercy last toured Australia in 2019.

The band formed in the UK in Leeds in 1980. Apart from a brief split in the mid-80s they have been going ever since with singer Andrew Eldritch the last original member.

The last album however was ‘Vision Thing’ in 1990. The last release was the single ‘Under The Gun’ in 1993, included on the compilation ‘A Slight Case of Overbombing’.

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2022

Tuesday, Oct 25: Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday, Oct 26: Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Friday, Oct 28: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, Oct 30: Enmore, Sydney

Tuesday, Nov 1: The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday Nov 3: Astor, Perth

Saturday Nov 5: Forum, Melbourne

