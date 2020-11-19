The Soul Movers Debut New Song ‘Strange Love’ - Noise11.com

The Soul Movers describe their new song ‘Strange Love’ as ‘Duran Duran meets Eurythmics’.

Sydney’s The Soul Movers, featuring Lizzie Mack vocals and Murray Cook’s guitar, have been working with ex-Sherbet member Tony Mitchell in the studio.

“From the torment of lockdown and tyranny of distance, many lonely hearts started reaching out to old flames and first loves; trying to reconnect and find meaning from experiences way in the past… some even imaging new passions into the future,” The Soul Movers write about the song.

The Soul Movers have a not so surprising young fan base considering early Wiggles fans in the 90s aged 5 and under and now young adults. “A lot of the original Wiggles fans are now in their 20s and we do get quite a few of them come along to see us play live,” Murray Cook tells Noise11.com. “We had a great couple of nights a few years ago at the Cherry Bar in Melbourne where it was nearly all 20 somethings there and they just went nuts. They come along to see what I’m up to and then get hooked into the music.

Murray Cook was a founding member of The Wiggles in 1991. Murray and the other remaining founding members Greg Page and Jeff Fatt stepped aside to replace themselves with a new younger version of the act moving forward. However, more than 20 years fronting impressionable kids discovering music for the first time has made him a household name to Under 30 year olds. “We went out into the lane, it was AC/DC Lane, and they cheered when we came out,” he said. We figured there was a young audience we hadn’t tapped into. The Soul Movers had supported The Wiggles on a show we did for adults earlier in the year so I did double duty.

Watch the Noise11.com interview:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments