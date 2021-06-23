The Soul Movers Have Some Shows To Do - Noise11.com

Lizzie Mack and The Wiggles OG Murray Cook will gather up The Soul Movers for a run into the ACT and the NSW south coast next week.

The Soul Movers are heading to Canberra on 2 July before heading down the mountain to the south coast town of Tomakin the next night.

Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook are joined by bassists Matt Crawford and Tony Mitchell (Sherbet), Marko Simec on keys (Waiting For Guinness) and legendary session drummer Luke Herbert (Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Don Walker etc).

The addition of Tony to the band is a fill circle for Murray. The first live band he ever saw was Sherbet.

2 July, Canberra, The Harmonie Club

3 July, Tomakin, Smokey Dan’s

24 July, Adelaide, The Gov

7 August, Newcastle, The Wicko

21 August, Sydney, The Great Club Marrickville

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments