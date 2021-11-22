 The Soul Movers Recruit Sunnyboys' Jeremy Oxley For New Song - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography

The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography

The Soul Movers Recruit Sunnyboys’ Jeremy Oxley For New Song

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2021

in News

Jeremy Oxley of The Sunnyboys has joined The Soul Movers for their new track ‘Not Putting It Down’.

“It was a really happy day hearing that Jeremy would join us on the Recordworks’ mix. Jeremy’s guitar solos in particular are iconic – and it was so fantastic to hear the song shine through his vision. It was like the warm, Brissie shine shone through to us those cascading licks – giving us a perfect third version for the EP,” said Murray Cook.

“Every musician out there was hanging on tight to the end vision of playing on a live stage again”, said Lizzie. ‘When we first wrote “Not Putting It Down” I played the new song over in my head and when we hit the solo section, I just heard a classic, “Jeremy Oxley style” glorious guitar solo ringing out; telling us that we would survive this time and leading us back into the sunshine of pure, joyous sound – the ever-beating heart of live music”.

‘Not Putting It Down’ also features former Sherbet member Tony Mitchell. It was written in September 2021 and worked on from Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

“On a bad day, our extended east-coast musical family really struggled to stay on the surface through lock-down, it felt like the entire live music industry was watching the tide rise… said Murray Cook. “We were straining hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel there for a while – and I’m pretty well known for being an optimist, so Lizzie and I resorted to the things that gives us maximum joy – writing new songs and playing vintage (and for this track, a gorgeous twelve-string) guitars!”.

The Soul Movers will be up and down the east coast from November 26 to December 12, 2021.

The Brass Monkey – Cronulla, NSW
Friday, November 26

Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, December 2

Hotel Westwood – Footscray, VIC
Thursday, December 2
With Ivy Streep

Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC
Friday, December 3
With Ivy Streep

The Rails – Byron Bay, NSW
Saturday, December 11 – 5pm
With Blackwood Band + Loose Content

Vinnie’s Dive Bar – South Port, QLD
With Bronte Eve
Sunday, Dec 12 – Matinee – 1pm

The Zoo – Brisbane, NSW
Sunday, December 12
With Bronte Eve

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
Alex The Astronaut Debuts New Music ‘Growing Up’

Alexandra Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has a new video for her song ‘Growing Up’.

4 days ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Spends Fourth Week At No 1

Adele secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart with Easy On Me.

November 14, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Updates ‘Red’

Taylor Swift has released her re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red.

November 13, 2021
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Says If 30 Doesn’t Come Now It Never Will

Adele says she'd likely have shelved her comeback album "if it wasn't coming out now".

November 13, 2021
Casey Barnes
Casey Barnes To Deliver MSquared Driven Album In February

Australian country star Casey Barnes has been working on his sixth studio album ‘Light It Up’ with Michael Delozrenzis and Michael Paynter (MSquared).

November 11, 2021
Lorde
Lorde Postpones Solar Power Tour to 2023

Lorde’s Solar Power tour due to start 1 March 2022 has been postponed to 2023.

November 10, 2021
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Wore A Bullet Proof Vest To Joe Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga wore a "bulletproof" dress to U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year.

November 10, 2021