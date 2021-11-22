The Soul Movers Recruit Sunnyboys' Jeremy Oxley For New Song - Noise11.com

Jeremy Oxley of The Sunnyboys has joined The Soul Movers for their new track ‘Not Putting It Down’.

“It was a really happy day hearing that Jeremy would join us on the Recordworks’ mix. Jeremy’s guitar solos in particular are iconic – and it was so fantastic to hear the song shine through his vision. It was like the warm, Brissie shine shone through to us those cascading licks – giving us a perfect third version for the EP,” said Murray Cook.

“Every musician out there was hanging on tight to the end vision of playing on a live stage again”, said Lizzie. ‘When we first wrote “Not Putting It Down” I played the new song over in my head and when we hit the solo section, I just heard a classic, “Jeremy Oxley style” glorious guitar solo ringing out; telling us that we would survive this time and leading us back into the sunshine of pure, joyous sound – the ever-beating heart of live music”.

‘Not Putting It Down’ also features former Sherbet member Tony Mitchell. It was written in September 2021 and worked on from Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

“On a bad day, our extended east-coast musical family really struggled to stay on the surface through lock-down, it felt like the entire live music industry was watching the tide rise… said Murray Cook. “We were straining hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel there for a while – and I’m pretty well known for being an optimist, so Lizzie and I resorted to the things that gives us maximum joy – writing new songs and playing vintage (and for this track, a gorgeous twelve-string) guitars!”.

The Soul Movers will be up and down the east coast from November 26 to December 12, 2021.

The Brass Monkey – Cronulla, NSW

Friday, November 26

​

Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 2

Hotel Westwood – Footscray, VIC

Thursday, December 2

With Ivy Streep

​

Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 3

With Ivy Streep

​

The Rails – Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday, December 11 – 5pm

With Blackwood Band + Loose Content

​

Vinnie’s Dive Bar – South Port, QLD

With Bronte Eve

Sunday, Dec 12 – Matinee – 1pm

​

The Zoo – Brisbane, NSW

Sunday, December 12

With Bronte Eve

