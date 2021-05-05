 The Stranglers Honor Dave Greenfield - Noise11.com
David Greenfield of The Stranglers

David Greenfield of The Stranglers

The Stranglers Honor Dave Greenfield

by Music-News.com on May 6, 2021

in News

The Stranglers pay tribute to late keyboard player Dave Greenfield on their new album, ‘Dark Matters’.

The musician tragically passed away after testing positive for coronavirus following a stay in hospital for heart problems last May.

And surviving members, JJ Burnel and Baz Warne, spent the lockdown working remotely to complete their first full-length release since 2012’s ‘Giants’ in his honour.

The lead single, ‘And If You Should See Dave…’, is out now and is a touching ode to their late bandmate, who features across much of the upcoming collection.

JJ said: “A year ago, on May 3rd my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic.

“We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

The British band will also embark on their final tour of the UK and Europe in 2022 in Dave’s memory, which includes two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The extensive run is due to kick off on January 25 in Lincoln, and wrap in Cambridge on February 26.

Confirming the sad news that Dave had passed away, a ?message posted to The Stranglers’ website read: “We are deeply and profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of keyboard legend Dave Greenfield on the evening of 3rd May 2020.

“Following a stay in hospital for heart problems, Dave tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last Sunday but he sadly lost his battle last night.

“Dave had been an ever present in the band since joining in late 1975 and his keyboard wizardry was world-renowned over his 45 year career in The Stranglers. “Dave was a lovable, friendly and eccentric character who always had time to chat.”

‘Dark Matters’ is released on September 10.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton To Take Music Is Love On Tour

With the absence of international tours, Australian artists are upscaling to some of their biggest tours in years. Richard Clapton has announced his Music Is Love Australian tour, taking him to major venues across Australia’s biggest cities including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC.

4 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ronnie Wood Becomes Ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery

Ronnie Wood is the new ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, a charity supporting the recovery of addicts.

4 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Bruce Springsteen is set to be honoured with the Woody Guthrie prize.

11 hours ago
Fabulous Caprettos
Meet The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s Newest Supergroup

Introducing The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s newest supergroup featuring Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris, Jack Jones of Southern Sons and Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc.

1 day ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cranky Van Morrison Takes Aim At Facebook On New Album

After spending last year spreading Covid conspiracy theories, Van Morrison is still in cranky mode on his new album ‘Latest Record Project Volume 1’.

1 day ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr Says Come Together Is His Favourite Beatles Song

Ringo Starr thinks 'Come Together' "worked perfectly" for The Beatles.

4 days ago
Genesis
Genesis Resurrect North American Reunion Tour

The Genesis reunion tour in North America is back on.

6 days ago