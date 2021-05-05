The Stranglers Honor Dave Greenfield - Noise11.com

The Stranglers pay tribute to late keyboard player Dave Greenfield on their new album, ‘Dark Matters’.

The musician tragically passed away after testing positive for coronavirus following a stay in hospital for heart problems last May.

And surviving members, JJ Burnel and Baz Warne, spent the lockdown working remotely to complete their first full-length release since 2012’s ‘Giants’ in his honour.

The lead single, ‘And If You Should See Dave…’, is out now and is a touching ode to their late bandmate, who features across much of the upcoming collection.

JJ said: “A year ago, on May 3rd my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic.

“We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

The British band will also embark on their final tour of the UK and Europe in 2022 in Dave’s memory, which includes two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The extensive run is due to kick off on January 25 in Lincoln, and wrap in Cambridge on February 26.

Confirming the sad news that Dave had passed away, a ?message posted to The Stranglers’ website read: “We are deeply and profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of keyboard legend Dave Greenfield on the evening of 3rd May 2020.

“Following a stay in hospital for heart problems, Dave tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last Sunday but he sadly lost his battle last night.

“Dave had been an ever present in the band since joining in late 1975 and his keyboard wizardry was world-renowned over his 45 year career in The Stranglers. “Dave was a lovable, friendly and eccentric character who always had time to chat.”

‘Dark Matters’ is released on September 10.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments