The Teskey Brothers Cover INXS Classic Never Tear Us Apart - Noise11.com

The Teskey Brothers have covered the INXS classic ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and dedicated the song to Michael Gudinski.

In a statement The Teskey Brothers say, “This is an all-time classic Australian song that all of us love. It’s a pleasure to sing it and I don’t know why we didn’t do it earlier.

We’re very proud to dedicate this release to our friend Michael Gudinski who was a huge supporter of Australian music and The Teskey Brothers. Our two worlds collided and we will always be grateful for that.”

Meanwhile, the songwriter of ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, Andrew Farriss of INXS, begins his solo tour tonight in Queanbeyan.

Andrew Farriss tour dates

9 April, Queanbeyan, Royal Hotel 5:30 and 8:30pm shows

10 April, Bulli, Heritage Hotel 5:30 and 9pm shows

16 April, Newcastle, Lizottes 8:30pm only

17 April, Manly, Manly Leagues 6 and 9pm shows

23 April, Paddington, Paddington RSL 6 and 9pm shows

24 April, Cronulla, Brass Monkey 5:30 and 8:30pm shows

7 May, Thornbury, Thornbury Theatre, 8pm

14 May, Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter 6pm

15 May, Loganholme, Fitzys 8pm

16 May, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel 3pm

21 May, Fremantle, Freo Social 8pm

22 May, North Perth, The Charles Hotel 8pm

28 May, Adelaide, The Gov 7:30pm

