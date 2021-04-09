The Teskey Brothers Cover INXS Classic Never Tear Us Apart - Noise11.com

The Teskey Brothers have covered the INXS classic ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and dedicated the song to Michael Gudinski.
In a statement The Teskey Brothers say, “This is an all-time classic Australian song that all of us love. It’s a pleasure to sing it and I don’t know why we didn’t do it earlier.
We’re very proud to dedicate this release to our friend Michael Gudinski who was a huge supporter of Australian music and The Teskey Brothers. Our two worlds collided and we will always be grateful for that.”
Meanwhile, the songwriter of ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, Andrew Farriss of INXS, begins his solo tour tonight in Queanbeyan.
Andrew Farriss tour dates GET TICKETS
9 April, Queanbeyan, Royal Hotel 5:30 and 8:30pm shows
10 April, Bulli, Heritage Hotel 5:30 and 9pm shows
16 April, Newcastle, Lizottes 8:30pm only
17 April, Manly, Manly Leagues 6 and 9pm shows
23 April, Paddington, Paddington RSL 6 and 9pm shows
24 April, Cronulla, Brass Monkey 5:30 and 8:30pm shows
7 May, Thornbury, Thornbury Theatre, 8pm
14 May, Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter 6pm
15 May, Loganholme, Fitzys 8pm
16 May, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel 3pm
21 May, Fremantle, Freo Social 8pm
22 May, North Perth, The Charles Hotel 8pm
28 May, Adelaide, The Gov 7:30pm
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook