The Teskey Brothers Release A Couple Of Christmas Songs - Noise11.com

The Teskey Brothers have released two Christmas songs ‘Dreaming of a Christmas With You’ and ‘Highway Home For Christmas’.

In a statement the brothers said, “Our first Christmas tunes! These two songs are both inspired by the lockdown we all faced this year. The story speaks to the separation of lovers and family, in Victoria’s case divided by the great Murray River, holding onto hope for a reunion at Christmas. You’ve got a lonely soul at home who’s ‘Dreaming Of A Christmas With You’, while their loved one is hightailing it down the ‘Highway Home For Christmas’. After a slow year off the tools, it was so much fun to get back together and record these tracks live in the room.”

As an extra Christmas treat, the Teskey Brothers will also perform a special Christmas show from Hamer Hall Melbourne.

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

Christmas with Orchestra Victoria

10.00am AEDT, Tuesday 22 December

(6.00pm New York / 11.00pm London, Monday 21 Dec)

Watch live on The Teskey Brothers’ YouTube HERE

