The Teskey Brothers To Release Live At The Forum Album

The Teskey Brothers second album will be the band’s first live album.

‘Live At The Forum’ was recorded at Melbourne’s Forum last November during their four-night run. The whole thing was done direct to tape. “We thought we’d try and record a live album with a tape machine, which is madness, but that’s our format so it’s the way we wanted to do it”

The album is a live representation of songs from the first two Teskey Brothers albums ‘Run Home Slow’ (2019) and ‘Half Mile Harvest’ (2017).

Live At The Forum

The Teskey Brothers

Album out Friday 15 May

through Ivy League Records

Available for pre-order/home delivery here

Live At The Forum tracklist:

1.Let Me Let You Down

2. Carry You

3. Crying Shame

4. Say You’ll Do

5. So Caught Up

6. I Get Up

7. Rain

8. Jealous Guy

9. San Francisco

10. Honeymoon

11. Paint My Heart

12. Louisa

13. Pain & Misery

14. Hold Me

The Teskey Brothers are:

Josh Teskey – vocals & rhythm guitar

Sam Teskey – lead guitar

Brendan Love – bass guitar

Liam Gough – drums

Noise11.com

