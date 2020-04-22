The Teskey Brothers To Release Live At The Forum Album

The Teskey Brothers second album will be the band’s first live album.
‘Live At The Forum’ was recorded at Melbourne’s Forum last November during their four-night run. The whole thing was done direct to tape. “We thought we’d try and record a live album with a tape machine, which is madness, but that’s our format so it’s the way we wanted to do it”
The album is a live representation of songs from the first two Teskey Brothers albums ‘Run Home Slow’ (2019) and ‘Half Mile Harvest’ (2017).
Live At The Forum
The Teskey Brothers
Album out Friday 15 May
through Ivy League Records
Available for pre-order/home delivery here
Live At The Forum tracklist:
1.Let Me Let You Down
2. Carry You
3. Crying Shame
4. Say You’ll Do
5. So Caught Up
6. I Get Up
7. Rain
8. Jealous Guy
9. San Francisco
10. Honeymoon
11. Paint My Heart
12. Louisa
13. Pain & Misery
14. Hold Me
The Teskey Brothers are:
Josh Teskey – vocals & rhythm guitar
Sam Teskey – lead guitar
Brendan Love – bass guitar
Liam Gough – drums
