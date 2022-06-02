 The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing - Noise11.com
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

The Wanted, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2022

in News

The Wanted will remain in hiatus while the band comes to terms with the passing of singer Tom Parker.

Parker died on 30 March 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed on October 2020.

In a statement The Wanted have announced the cancellation of their upcoming show saying” It is just over 2 months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Win Butler of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Will Butler Releases First Solo Music After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler has released his first solo music since departing Arcade Fire.

7 hours ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce Split

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up.

22 hours ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Is Planning Christmas Album and Cookbook

Avril Lavigne wants to release a cookbook.

1 day ago
Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Have A New Song On The Way

Panic! At The Disco will return with their first new music in four years on Wednesday (01.06.22).

2 days ago
Thirsty Merc 2022
Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

3 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Makes Large Donation To Gun Safety Group

Harry Styles has pledged to make a large donation to a gun safety group following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week.

4 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Becomes ARIA’s 800th Number One Album

The third Harry Styles album "Harry's House" becomes his third successive No.1 Album in Australia this week, plus all thirteen tracks land within the Top 15 on the singles chart.

4 days ago