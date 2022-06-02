The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing - Noise11.com

The Wanted will remain in hiatus while the band comes to terms with the passing of singer Tom Parker.

Parker died on 30 March 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed on October 2020.

In a statement The Wanted have announced the cancellation of their upcoming show saying” It is just over 2 months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted”.

