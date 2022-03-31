The Wanted’s Tom Parker Passes From Brain Cancer At Age 33 - Noise11.com

Tom Parker of Irish band The Wanted has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In a statement The Wanted announced, “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of their bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.

Tom Parker 1988-2022

Tom was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in October 2020. He is survived by wife Kelsey Parker and daughters Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, eighteen months.

The Wanted formed in 2009 and released three albums. All three albums reached the Top 10 in the UK and the second ‘Battleground’ reached no 2 in Australia.

The Wanted has four Top 40 hits in Australia. ‘Glad You Came’, ‘Chasing The Sun’, ‘Walks Like Rihanna’ and ‘We Own The Night’.

