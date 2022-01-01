The Weeknd Set To Drop New Album - Noise11.com

The Weeknd is preparing to release a new album after teasing its all ready to go on Instagram.

“Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people,” he announced.

The last album for The Weeknd was his fourth album ‘After Hours’ in 2020. In 2021 he also released ‘Off The Table’ with Ariana Grande.

