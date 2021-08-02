The Weeknd Shares Snippet of New Song - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a new dance track on social media.

The Weeknd has been teasing fans that a new era is on the way after retiring his red suit-wearing ‘After Hours’ alter ego for his acclaimed 2020 album.

And he’s just posted a clip of a new song on Twitter and declared that his new era has begun.

He wrote: “fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT. (sic)”

The clip, which is just over a minute long, has already exceeded a million views in a matter of hours.

The preview comes after The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – recently tweeted that he’s “really proud” of his upcoming album and insisted it’s “a full body of work”.

In May, The Weeknd officially retired his red suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore.”

His two-piece for his fourth studio album was complete with gloves and a face bandage.

The Weeknd wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the AMAs.

The Weeknd – who has also appeared with face prosthetics on stage – explained how the bandages reflected the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.

He said previously: “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.

“It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

