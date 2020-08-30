 The Weeknd Wants To Write An Album For A Female Artist - Noise11.com
The Weeknd

The Weeknd Wants To Write An Album For A Female Artist

by Music-News.com on August 31, 2020

in News

The Weeknd is keen to write a whole album for a female artist to balance out his past misogynistic lyrics.

The Weeknd admitted he often writes for a character he has created and his alter egos are not always politically correct, good guys.

“When you hear some of the drastic stuff… it is me singing the words; it is my writing,” he told Esquire.

“It’s like you want people to feel a certain way,” he explained, elaborating: “You want them to feel angry. You want them to feel sad. You want them to feel.”

Although his lyrics have been interpreted as affronting at times, The Weeknd caveated: “It’s never, like, my intent to offend anybody. I’m a writer. Sometimes I write a song and it’s not in my head. I’m writing it for someone else, but then I end up singing it.”

Adding that he has ambitions to demonstrate the full range of his lyrical talents, The Weeknd said he wants to create songs from a female perspective.

“I want to write a whole album for a female artist,” he declared, proclaiming: “I have a whole vision of The Weeknd.”

In the meantime, The Weeknd has teamed up with DJ Calvin Harris for a new single, Over Now, which drops on Friday.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is A Dad

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

19 hours ago
This Way North
This Way North Debut Hector In ‘Driving Roads’ Video

Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy from This Way North have introduced their new star Hector the van for the new video ‘Driving Roads.

1 day ago
BTS Map of the Soul
BTS Become First Korean Band To Top US Chart

BTS, the South Korean boy band, have become the first Korean act to top the US singles chart. They did it with ‘Dynamite’.

2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Sued Over ‘Loyalty’

Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, LOYALTY.

2 days ago
San Cisco
San Cisco To Play An Actual Show With An Actual Audience

Fremantle’s San Cisco will do something Victorian bands can only dream about this week. Have an album launch show with an actual live audience.

2 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Australian Charts: The Killers ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Debuts at No 1

The Killers see their sixth studio album called "Imploding the Mirage" become their third No.1 album in Australia this week, while the set also becomes their sixth consecutive #1 in England (a first for a non England based band).

3 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub

Kanye West is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot.

6 days ago