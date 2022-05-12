 The Wiggles To Perform At The Falls Festival - Noise11.com
The Wiggles To Perform At The Falls Festival

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2022

in News

What do Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X and The Wiggles have in common? They are all scheduled to perform at The Falls Festival.

The Wiggles are currently bigger than both Arctic Monkeys and Lil Nas X. They had a number one album this year with ‘Rewiggled’.

Side One of ReWiggled features a long list of Australia’s top musicians paying tribute to The Wiggles, honouring the profound and unique influence the band has had over generations of young music fans. Spacey Jane, DZ Deathrays, The Chats, Stella Donnelly, San Cisco, Emily Wurramara, Polish Club, Dami Im, Donny Benet, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Custard, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Luca Brasi and more covered classic Wiggles songs for the release.

Side Two of the album features The Wiggles performing “Wigglified” versions of hits originally performed by AC/DC, Queen, Rihanna, James Brown, The Chats, Fatboy Slim and many more.

The Wiggles have also solo over 30 million DVDs, 8 million books and accumulated over 3 million streams.

Falls 2022 is:

ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX, AMINÉ, OCEAN ALLEY, CAMELPHAT, SPACEY JANE, DMA’S, G FLIP, PINKPANTHERESS, RICO NASTY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, MALL GRAB, BEN BÖHMER (LIVE), DJ SEINFELD, GENESIS OWUSU, TSHA, CC:DISCO!, YOUNG FRANCO, ANNA LUNOE, LUUDE, LASTLINGS, MAY-A, CHOOMBA, THE VANNS, KING STINGRAY, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, JEAN DAWSON, TELENOVA, BISCITS, BARRY CAN’T SWIM, FLOODLIGHTS, ELKKA, WONGO, YNG MARTYR, 1300, MOKTAR, MAGDALENA BAY, DAMEEEELA, EBONY BOADU, ELSY WAMEYO, RONA., JUNO MAMBA + MANY MORE
+ special guests THE OG WIGGLES

FALLS DEC 2022/JAN 2023
Pennyroyal Plains, Birregurra, VIC – 29, 30 & 31 December 2022
North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31 December 2022, 01 & 02 January 2023
Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 07 & 08 January 2023

