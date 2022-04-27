 The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour - Noise11.com
The Wolfe Brothers

The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2022

in News

The Wolfe Brothers will kick off their ‘Startin’ Something’ Australia tour in April and keep the shows coming until mid-November.

The Wolfe Brothers had an active touring schedule when the pandemic hit.

“We love playing live and we are booking as many shows and festivals as we can to play all the new songs from KIDS ON CASSETTE to as many people as possible,” says Nick Wolfe. “We recently released What You Make It as the fifth single off the album. So far, all of the previous four singles reached #1 on the National Country Music Chart and we are hoping this new one also does well.”

The 2022 tour announcement comes after a great win last week at the Australian Country Music Awards where The Wolfe Bothers won Golden Guitars for Capital News Group or Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for their latest release KIDS ON CASSETTE.

STARTIN’ SOMETHING 2022 TOUR DATES
APRIL
Saturday 30th April 2022
Road to Rodeo Longreach
Longreach Showgrounds, LONGREACH QLD

MAY
Friday 6th May 2022
St Marys Band Club, ST MARYS NSW
Special Guest Tori Darke

Saturday 7th May 2022
Big Country Festival
Berry Showgrounds, BERRY NSW

Sunday 15th May 2022
Longley International Hotel, LONGLEY TAS
*** sold out ***

Friday 20th May 2022
The Bridge Hotel, ROZELLE NSW
Special Guest Chris Rose

Saturday 21st May 2022
Muswellbrook RSL, MUSWELLBROOK NSW
Special Guest Chris Rose

Friday 27th May 2022
Boots & Beach Country Festival
NRMA Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park, PORK MACQUARIE NSW

Sunday 29th May 2022
Pittwater RSL Club, PITTWATER NSW
Special Guest Tori Darke

JUNE
Saturday 11th June 2022
Ettamogah Hotel, KELLYVILLE RIDGE NSW
Special Guest Cass Hopetoun

Sunday 12th June 2022
Henry Lawson Grenfell Festival, GRENFELL NSW

Sunday 19th June 2022
500 Miles Of Music Festival
Pichi Richi Park, QUORN SA

Wednesday 22nd June 2022
Morwell Hotel, MORWELL VIC
Special Guest Darlinghurst

Thursday 23rd June 2022
Hallam Hotel, HALLAM VIC
Special Guest Darlinghurst

Friday 24th June 2022
York On Lilydale, MT EVELYN VIC
Special Guest Darlinghurst

Saturday 25th June 2022
Koonoomoo Pickers & Packers Charity Ball, COBRAM VIC

Thursday 30th June 2022
Centro CBD, WOLLONGONG NSW

JULY
Friday 1st July 2022
Central Coast Leagues Club, GOSFORD NSW
Special Guest Bryce Sainty

Saturday 2nd July 2022
Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE NSW
Special Guest Bryce Sainty

Saturday 9th July 2022
Celebrating 125 Years of The Bucca Hotel
Bucca Hotel, BUNDABERG QLD

Thursday 14th July 2022
Commercial Hotel, SOUTH MORANG VIC
Special Guest Taylor Moss

Friday 15th July 2022
Gateway Hotel, GEELONG VIC
Special Guest Taylor Moss

Saturday 16th July 2022
Macs Hotel, MELTON VIC
Special Guest Taylor Moss

Friday 22nd July 2022
Norwood Hotel, ADELAIDE SA
Special Guest Andrew Swift

Saturday 23rd July 2022
Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA
Special Guest Andrew Swift

Thursday 28th July 2022
Saltbar, KINGSCLIFF NSW

Friday 29th July 2022
Bribie Island Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Saturday 30th July 2022
Tara Festival of Culture & Camel Races
Tara Showgrounds, TARA QLD

AUGUST
Thursday 4th August 2022
Beenleigh Tavern, BEENLEIGH QLD

Friday 5th August 2022
Jindalee Hotel, JINDALEE QLD

Saturday 6th August 2022
Kings Beach Tavern, CALOUNDRA QLD

Sunday 7th August 2022
Wallaby Hotel, MUDGEERABA QLD

Friday 12th August 2022
Parkes Leagues Club, PARKES NSW
Special Guest Raechel Whitchurch

Saturday 13th August 2022
Dubbo RSL Club, DUBBO NSW
Special Guest Raechel Whitchurch

Thursday 18th August 2022
Mundi Mundi Bash
BROKEN HILL NSW

Saturday 20th August 2022
Great Western Hotel, ROCKHAMPTON QLD
Tickets on sale 4th May 2022

Saturday 21st August 2022
NQ’s Rockin’ Country Festival
Mackay Showgrounds, MACKAY QLD

Saturday 27th August 2022
Gympie Muster
GYMPIE, QLD

SEPTEMBER
Friday 2nd September 2022
Commercial Club, ALBURY NSW
Special Guest Andrew Swift

Friday 30th September 2022
Ballina RSL Club, BALLINA NSW

OCTOBER
Saturday 1st October 2022
Lights On The Hill Festival
Gatton Showground, GATTON QLD

Saturday 15th October 2022
Wingham Akoostik Festival
Wingham Showground, WINGHAM NSW

NOVEMBER
Saturday 19th November 2022
Rollin’ Fields
Tolosa Park, HOBART TAS

