The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour - Noise11.com

The Wolfe Brothers will kick off their ‘Startin’ Something’ Australia tour in April and keep the shows coming until mid-November.

The Wolfe Brothers had an active touring schedule when the pandemic hit.

“We love playing live and we are booking as many shows and festivals as we can to play all the new songs from KIDS ON CASSETTE to as many people as possible,” says Nick Wolfe. “We recently released What You Make It as the fifth single off the album. So far, all of the previous four singles reached #1 on the National Country Music Chart and we are hoping this new one also does well.”

The 2022 tour announcement comes after a great win last week at the Australian Country Music Awards where The Wolfe Bothers won Golden Guitars for Capital News Group or Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for their latest release KIDS ON CASSETTE.

STARTIN’ SOMETHING 2022 TOUR DATES

APRIL

Saturday 30th April 2022

Road to Rodeo Longreach

Longreach Showgrounds, LONGREACH QLD

MAY

Friday 6th May 2022

St Marys Band Club, ST MARYS NSW

Special Guest Tori Darke

Saturday 7th May 2022

Big Country Festival

Berry Showgrounds, BERRY NSW

Sunday 15th May 2022

Longley International Hotel, LONGLEY TAS

*** sold out ***

Friday 20th May 2022

The Bridge Hotel, ROZELLE NSW

Special Guest Chris Rose

Saturday 21st May 2022

Muswellbrook RSL, MUSWELLBROOK NSW

Special Guest Chris Rose

Friday 27th May 2022

Boots & Beach Country Festival

NRMA Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park, PORK MACQUARIE NSW

Sunday 29th May 2022

Pittwater RSL Club, PITTWATER NSW

Special Guest Tori Darke

JUNE

Saturday 11th June 2022

Ettamogah Hotel, KELLYVILLE RIDGE NSW

Special Guest Cass Hopetoun

Sunday 12th June 2022

Henry Lawson Grenfell Festival, GRENFELL NSW

Sunday 19th June 2022

500 Miles Of Music Festival

Pichi Richi Park, QUORN SA

Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Morwell Hotel, MORWELL VIC

Special Guest Darlinghurst

Thursday 23rd June 2022

Hallam Hotel, HALLAM VIC

Special Guest Darlinghurst

Friday 24th June 2022

York On Lilydale, MT EVELYN VIC

Special Guest Darlinghurst

Saturday 25th June 2022

Koonoomoo Pickers & Packers Charity Ball, COBRAM VIC

Thursday 30th June 2022

Centro CBD, WOLLONGONG NSW

JULY

Friday 1st July 2022

Central Coast Leagues Club, GOSFORD NSW

Special Guest Bryce Sainty

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE NSW

Special Guest Bryce Sainty

Saturday 9th July 2022

Celebrating 125 Years of The Bucca Hotel

Bucca Hotel, BUNDABERG QLD

Thursday 14th July 2022

Commercial Hotel, SOUTH MORANG VIC

Special Guest Taylor Moss

Friday 15th July 2022

Gateway Hotel, GEELONG VIC

Special Guest Taylor Moss

Saturday 16th July 2022

Macs Hotel, MELTON VIC

Special Guest Taylor Moss

Friday 22nd July 2022

Norwood Hotel, ADELAIDE SA

Special Guest Andrew Swift

Saturday 23rd July 2022

Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA

Special Guest Andrew Swift

Thursday 28th July 2022

Saltbar, KINGSCLIFF NSW

Friday 29th July 2022

Bribie Island Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Saturday 30th July 2022

Tara Festival of Culture & Camel Races

Tara Showgrounds, TARA QLD

AUGUST

Thursday 4th August 2022

Beenleigh Tavern, BEENLEIGH QLD

Friday 5th August 2022

Jindalee Hotel, JINDALEE QLD

Saturday 6th August 2022

Kings Beach Tavern, CALOUNDRA QLD

Sunday 7th August 2022

Wallaby Hotel, MUDGEERABA QLD

Friday 12th August 2022

Parkes Leagues Club, PARKES NSW

Special Guest Raechel Whitchurch

Saturday 13th August 2022

Dubbo RSL Club, DUBBO NSW

Special Guest Raechel Whitchurch

Thursday 18th August 2022

Mundi Mundi Bash

BROKEN HILL NSW

Saturday 20th August 2022

Great Western Hotel, ROCKHAMPTON QLD

Tickets on sale 4th May 2022

Saturday 21st August 2022

NQ’s Rockin’ Country Festival

Mackay Showgrounds, MACKAY QLD

Saturday 27th August 2022

Gympie Muster

GYMPIE, QLD

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2nd September 2022

Commercial Club, ALBURY NSW

Special Guest Andrew Swift

Friday 30th September 2022

Ballina RSL Club, BALLINA NSW

OCTOBER

Saturday 1st October 2022

Lights On The Hill Festival

Gatton Showground, GATTON QLD

Saturday 15th October 2022

Wingham Akoostik Festival

Wingham Showground, WINGHAM NSW

NOVEMBER

Saturday 19th November 2022

Rollin’ Fields

Tolosa Park, HOBART TAS

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

