There's an INXS Musical In The Works - Noise11.com

A new and original musical featuring the work of INXS is in development in Sydney.

Michael Cassel Group, the company behind the Australian productions of Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kinky Boots, The Lion King and Beautiful The Musical, have announced the initial stages of the development of the production.

In a statement Michael Cassel said, “This presents an exciting opportunity to create a new theatrical story, using an extraordinary catalogue that has been enjoyed throughout the decades both here in Australia and internationally.”



INXS manager CM Murphy commented “INXS’s music just continues to push new boundaries and capture the attention and hearts of people around the world. Their music is like poetry, it tells stories, such beautiful stories, it’s just extraordinary. We’re now going to explore how we take these stories into a new dimension; the theatre. And in a time when everything is dark, to be able to speak about creating something new is really special. It’s a light at the end of the darkness.”



Michael Cassel continued, “Developing new work is crucial to the success of the theatrical industry and we need that now, more than ever. We have so many amazing stories to tell and we want to invest and cultivate an environment where we can develop and share these stories in new and exciting ways. There’s no better person than CM to work with as we begin creative development on this show – in fact CM and I have been chatting about this project for some time and I am thrilled that development is officially underway. This is just the beginning.”

A timeline for the production is yet to be revealed.

