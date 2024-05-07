 Chris Frantz Sets The Story Straight On Talking Heads Reunion Speculation - Noise11.com
Talking Heads - Stop Making Sense

Chris Frantz Sets The Story Straight On Talking Heads Reunion Speculation

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2024

in News

After a social media post starting speculation of a Talking Heads reunion, Chris Frantz has set the record straight.

Chris’ original post last weekend said “we shall return” with a picture of the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles with Talking Heads on the Marquee and the dates Dec 13, 14, 15, 16 8PM following.

That set the rumours flying that the band was about to announce a reformation. What people didn’t notice was it also said “”Tix at all Ticketron outlets”. Ticketron was a ticketing agency set up in 1967 that was sold to Ticketmaster in 1991. It hasn’t existed for 33 years.

Pantages was the theatre Talking Heads concert movie ‘Stop Making Sense’ was filmed in. What Chris was referring to in his post was that he, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and David Byrne will host a screening and Q&A of ‘Stop Making Sense’ in the same theatre it was filmed in June.

Building off of A24’s 4K restoration of the film and theatrical release last year, the 40th anniversary milestone will be commemorated with A Night of Stop Making Sense, two unforgettable screening events on June 4th at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages Theatre and June 13th at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.

All four members of Talking Heads will be on hand in both cities for post-screening fan Q&As, with Blondshell set to perform a Talking Heads cover in L.A. and The Linda Lindas doing the same in New York. Award-winning comedian, writer, producer, and musician Fred Armisen will moderate a conversation and fan Q&A with the band in Los Angeles, while Academy Award-winning filmmaker, GRAMMY Award winning musician and New York Times best-selling author, and member of The Roots Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will do the same in NYC.

So no Heads but plenty of talking.

All the details are here.

