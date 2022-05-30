Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere - Noise11.com

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.
Celebration 2022 will see Thirsty Merc take in 23 shows for Western Australia to New South Wales including South Australia, Queensland and Victoria over July, August and September.
The ‘Celebration 2022 tour supports the new Thirsty Merc album ‘Celebration’ featuring their covers of some well-known and not so well know Australian songs. The first taste of the album is a cover of Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘As The Days Go By’.
The album also features Who Listens To The Radio (The Sports), That’s When I Think of You (1927), Bad Habits (Billy Field) and Hey There, Georgy Girl (The Seekers).
Merc Frontman Rai Thistlethwayte says: ‘It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album. Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!’
Thirsty Merc dates are:
Fri July 22 Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford WA
Sat July 23 Charles Hotel, North Perth WA
Sun July 24 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA
Tue July 26 Duke of George, Fremantle WA
Wed July 27 Friends Restaurant, Perth WA
Thu July 28 Prince Bunbury WA
Fri July 29 Northshore Tavern, Hillarys WA
Sat July 30 Port Beach Brewery (Railway Hotel), Fremantle WA
Thu August 4 Dunwoodys Hotel, Cairns QLD
Fri August 5 The Anthill, Mareeba QLD
Sat August 6 Mansfield Hotel, Townsville QLD
Sun August 7 Reef Gateway Hotel, Airlie Beach QLD
Thu August 11 Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland, QLD
Fri August 12 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Sat August 13 Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Sun August 14 Moonee Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach NSW
Wed August 24 Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thu August 25 Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW
Fri August 26 SS&A, Albury NSW
Sun August 28 Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC
Wed August 31 Volta, Ballarat VIC
Thu 1st September Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Fri September 2 Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC
Sat September 3 Country Rocks Festival, Bungendore NSW
Sun September 4 Huntlee Tavern, Branxton NSW
Thu September 8 The Gov, Adelaide SA
Fri September 9 The Setts Bar, Mildura NSW
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook