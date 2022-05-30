Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere - Noise11.com

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

Celebration 2022 will see Thirsty Merc take in 23 shows for Western Australia to New South Wales including South Australia, Queensland and Victoria over July, August and September.

The ‘Celebration 2022 tour supports the new Thirsty Merc album ‘Celebration’ featuring their covers of some well-known and not so well know Australian songs. The first taste of the album is a cover of Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘As The Days Go By’.

The album also features Who Listens To The Radio (The Sports), That’s When I Think of You (1927), Bad Habits (Billy Field) and Hey There, Georgy Girl (The Seekers).

Merc Frontman Rai Thistlethwayte says: ‘It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album. Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!’

Thirsty Merc dates are:

Fri July 22 Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford WA

Sat July 23 Charles Hotel, North Perth WA

Sun July 24 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA

Tue July 26 Duke of George, Fremantle WA

Wed July 27 Friends Restaurant, Perth WA

Thu July 28 Prince Bunbury WA

Fri July 29 Northshore Tavern, Hillarys WA

Sat July 30 Port Beach Brewery (Railway Hotel), Fremantle WA

Thu August 4 Dunwoodys Hotel, Cairns QLD

Fri August 5 The Anthill, Mareeba QLD

Sat August 6 Mansfield Hotel, Townsville QLD

Sun August 7 Reef Gateway Hotel, Airlie Beach QLD

Thu August 11 Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland, QLD

Fri August 12 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Sat August 13 Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Sun August 14 Moonee Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach NSW

Wed August 24 Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thu August 25 Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW

Fri August 26 SS&A, Albury NSW

Sun August 28 Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC

Wed August 31 Volta, Ballarat VIC

Thu 1st September Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Fri September 2 Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC

Sat September 3 Country Rocks Festival, Bungendore NSW

Sun September 4 Huntlee Tavern, Branxton NSW

Thu September 8 The Gov, Adelaide SA

Fri September 9 The Setts Bar, Mildura NSW

