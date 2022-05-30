 Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere - Noise11.com
Thirsty Merc 2022

Thirsty Merc 2022

Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

Celebration 2022 will see Thirsty Merc take in 23 shows for Western Australia to New South Wales including South Australia, Queensland and Victoria over July, August and September.

The ‘Celebration 2022 tour supports the new Thirsty Merc album ‘Celebration’ featuring their covers of some well-known and not so well know Australian songs. The first taste of the album is a cover of Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘As The Days Go By’.

The album also features Who Listens To The Radio (The Sports), That’s When I Think of You (1927), Bad Habits (Billy Field) and Hey There, Georgy Girl (The Seekers).

Merc Frontman Rai Thistlethwayte says: ‘It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album. Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!’

Thirsty Merc dates are:

Fri July 22 Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford WA
Sat July 23 Charles Hotel, North Perth WA
Sun July 24 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA
Tue July 26 Duke of George, Fremantle WA
Wed July 27 Friends Restaurant, Perth WA
Thu July 28 Prince Bunbury WA
Fri July 29 Northshore Tavern, Hillarys WA
Sat July 30 Port Beach Brewery (Railway Hotel), Fremantle WA
Thu August 4 Dunwoodys Hotel, Cairns QLD
Fri August 5 The Anthill, Mareeba QLD
Sat August 6 Mansfield Hotel, Townsville QLD
Sun August 7 Reef Gateway Hotel, Airlie Beach QLD
Thu August 11 Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland, QLD
Fri August 12 The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Sat August 13 Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Sun August 14 Moonee Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach NSW
Wed August 24 Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thu August 25 Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW
Fri August 26 SS&A, Albury NSW
Sun August 28 Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC
Wed August 31 Volta, Ballarat VIC
Thu 1st September Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Fri September 2 Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC
Sat September 3 Country Rocks Festival, Bungendore NSW
Sun September 4 Huntlee Tavern, Branxton NSW
Thu September 8 The Gov, Adelaide SA
Fri September 9 The Setts Bar, Mildura NSW

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.

3 hours ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Sells His Songwriting Catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management.

14 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Postpones Release of New Music Because of Texas Shooting

Christina Aguilera has postponed the release of her upcoming EP, La Tormenta.

17 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Premiere Previously Unseen ‘Gimme Shelter’ Video

The Rolling Stones has released a preview of the upcoming ‘Licked Live’ DVD featuring a previously unreleased ‘Gimme Shelter’ video from Madison Square Garden.

1 day ago
Neil Young Toast
Neil Young To Release Long Discarded ‘Toast’ Album

The Neil Young and Crazy Horse long discarded 2001 album ‘Toast’ will finally have an official release.

2 days ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull To Perform From Crater

Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull are to perform a concert from an ancient volcanic crater.

4 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Turned Down $2m DJ Offer

Snoop Dogg once rejected $2 million (£1.59 million) to DJ at a party for Michael Jordan.

5 days ago