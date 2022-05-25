 Thom Yorke's The Smile To Perform On Nick Cave Event - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Perform On Nick Cave Event

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2022

in News

The Smile are set to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at Luno presents All Points East 2022.

The Smile – comprising Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – made their surprise live debut during the Glastonbury live-streamed event last year, and released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, earlier this month.

And the supergroup have now joined the stellar bill for the festival show at London’s Victoria Park on August 28.

They join previously announced guests, including Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Aldous Harding, Anna Calvi, Japanese Breakfast, and Jehnny Beth.

Meanwhile, APE has teamed up to host a trio of intimate gigs in London.

The ‘The Summer Sessions’ will kick off on May 26, with Sherelle headlining Colour Factory in Hackney Wick, London.

The DJ-and-producer will be joined by Nia Archives – who was crowned Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards earlier this year – musician and visual/audio artist LCY and Foundation FM.

KOKO in Camden will play host to Kenny Beats and more on June 8, and Self Esteem is playing Earth at Dalston on July 14.

AEG Presents commented: “Ray-Ban has been a partner of Luno presents All Points East since its launch in 2018 and we’re really pleased to develop our relationship further with these intimate shows this summer. The festival is going to be a huge celebration of music and we’re delighted to have Ray-Ban partner with us again on the West Stage across both weekends.”

The concerts are also making an effort to be as environmentally-friendly as possible.

A press release notes: “Each night, BMW will be plugging into All Points East’s sustainability policies, with a fleet of all-electric BMW iX providing artist transportation, actively reducing each event’s carbon footprint.”

Nia and Self Esteem are already supporting Gorillaz when they play APE at London’s Victoria Park on August 19.

APE Presents: Field Day is back on August 20, with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk co-headlining.

Tame Impala headline on August 25, The National on August 26, dance duo Disclosure on August 27, followed by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on August 28.

music-news.com

