Three Members of K-Pop Band BTS Test Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

RM, Jin and Suga of K-Pop band BTS have tested positive to Covid-19. The more other members, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin, are so far, so good.

Suga tested positive on Christmas Eve, RM and Jin and Christmas Day. All of the three positive members had their second dose in August.

RM had returned to South Korea from the USA earlier in the month. He was diagnosed during his quarantine period. Jin had two negative tests before testing positive after his return to South Korea, again during quarantine. Suga also contracted Covid in the USA and also tested positive while in quarantine.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



