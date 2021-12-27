 Three Members of K-Pop Band BTS Test Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
Three Members of K-Pop Band BTS Test Positive To Covid

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2021

in News

RM, Jin and Suga of K-Pop band BTS have tested positive to Covid-19. The more other members, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin, are so far, so good.

Suga tested positive on Christmas Eve, RM and Jin and Christmas Day. All of the three positive members had their second dose in August.

RM had returned to South Korea from the USA earlier in the month. He was diagnosed during his quarantine period. Jin had two negative tests before testing positive after his return to South Korea, again during quarantine. Suga also contracted Covid in the USA and also tested positive while in quarantine.

