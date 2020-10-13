 Tom Parker of The Wanted Shares Brian Tumour Diagnosis - Noise11.com
Tom Parker of The Wanted Shares Brian Tumour Diagnosis

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has been left “overwhelmed with love, support and positivity” after going public with his terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

The 32-year-old singer broke the devastating news of his stage four glioblastoma diagnosis to Britain’s OK! magazine on Monday, and he subsequently took to Instagram to thank fans for their supportive messages.

“We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity,” wrote the Glad You Came singer. “We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible.

“Thank you to @ok_mag for their exclusive interview with us and being so understanding. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us. Let’s do this.”

Tom was instantly flooded with messages, including a note from former bandmate Max George, who wrote along with his own Instagram post: “I think the bravery of Tom and (wife) Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible.

“It’s obviously a devastating and scary time… but for those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer.”

Breaking the news on Monday, Parker, who is dad to a 15-month-old and has another baby on the way, said, “I’m still in complete shock. It’s so much to take in… You never think this will happen to you.”

He has opted not to ask how long he’s got left, but the average life expectancy for people with a stage four glioblastoma is between 12 to 18 months from the time of diagnosis.

