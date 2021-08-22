 Tom T Hall (25 May 1936 – 20 August 2021) - Noise11.com
Tom T Hall (25 May 1936 – 20 August 2021)

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2021

in News

Country singer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.

Hall is best known for ‘Old Dogs, Children and Watermelon Wine)

Tom T. Hall had a remarkable output. He released 19 albums in the 10 years from 1969 to 1979 but then only nine more albums after that.

Tom had a TV show ‘Pop! Goes The Country’ from 1980 to 1982. He was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2008 he was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame. In 2019 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tom died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

