Tommy Clufetos Replaces Tommy Lee Five Songs Into First Show Of Motley Crue Tour - Noise11.com

Tommy Lee was replaced five songs into the first show of the Motley Crue ‘The Stadium Tour’ after breaking four ribs.

Lee had the broken ribs before going on stage and thought he would be able to perform but five songs in Tommy Clefetos took over drum duties. Clefetos was the most recent drummer for Black Sabbath and was the drummer for Ozzy Osbourne’s band.

In a statement, Tommy Lee said, “Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this shit. I broke 4 fucking ribs. But I’ve been resting and healing and even through the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can. And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back at 100%… we’ve all been waiting for this moment so there is no way I’m missing this. On with the show”.

Lee will be back each night for the tour. Clufetos will jump in when Lee needs to leave.

The first show of The Stadium Tour was in Atlanta, Georgia. Magic Gun Kelly joined the band for ‘The Dirt’. ‘Piece of Your Action’ was played for the first time since 2013. The Tubes ‘White Punks On Dope’ was part of the Rock n Roll medley.

The Motley Crue setlist in Georgia was:

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)

Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)

Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

