 Tommy Clufetos Replaces Tommy Lee Five Songs Into First Show Of Motley Crue Tour - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Clufetos Replaces Tommy Lee Five Songs Into First Show Of Motley Crue Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2022

in News

Tommy Lee was replaced five songs into the first show of the Motley Crue ‘The Stadium Tour’ after breaking four ribs.

Lee had the broken ribs before going on stage and thought he would be able to perform but five songs in Tommy Clefetos took over drum duties. Clefetos was the most recent drummer for Black Sabbath and was the drummer for Ozzy Osbourne’s band.

In a statement, Tommy Lee said, “Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this shit. I broke 4 fucking ribs. But I’ve been resting and healing and even through the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can. And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back at 100%… we’ve all been waiting for this moment so there is no way I’m missing this. On with the show”.

Lee will be back each night for the tour. Clufetos will jump in when Lee needs to leave.

The first show of The Stadium Tour was in Atlanta, Georgia. Magic Gun Kelly joined the band for ‘The Dirt’. ‘Piece of Your Action’ was played for the first time since 2013. The Tubes ‘White Punks On Dope’ was part of the Rock n Roll medley.

The Motley Crue setlist in Georgia was:

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)
Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)
Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)
Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)
Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Prep 26th Album and an Australian Tour

The Church will have a new album ‘The Hypnogogue’, their 26th soon, and dates around Australia to go with it.

1 day ago
KISS Vallkree bike
KISS Launch Electric Bike

KISS have a launched their own branded electric bike with Australian company Vallkree.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones Postpone Switzerland Show Due To Mick Jagger’s Covid

The Rolling Stones have postponed another date on their 'SIXTY Tour' after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

2 days ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Reveal Details of ‘Direction of the Heart’ Album

Simple Minds have announced their new album 'Direction Of The Heart'.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sharon Osbourne Reports Ozzy On The Mend After Operation

Sharon Osbourne has updated Ozzy Osbourne fans saying the rock legend is doing well after major surgery on Monday.

2 days ago
Journey BMG photo
Journey To Release 15th Album In July

Journey will have a brand me album ‘Freedom’ in July. ‘Freedom’ will be the 15th Journey album.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’

Fans at The Circle in New Jersey last week were treated to something special. Founding Van Halen member and bass player Michael Anthony performing the Van Halen song ‘Ain’t Talkin Bout Love’.

3 days ago