Tones and I Leads Nominations for 2020 Virtual APRA Awards

Tones and I has been nominated four times for the 2020 APRA Awards and this year they’ll be virtual.

“I am so honoured to receive 4 APRA nominations. Big thank you to APRA for all the work they do for the music community. Stay safe,” Tones and I said in a statement.

With the world in lockdown, the APRA Awards will go ahead on 26 May as an online event.

“If ever there was a time to acknowledge the work of songwriters – both those on stage and those who work

quietly behind-the-scenes – it is now, which is why we have committed to the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards.

“Our songwriters give us so much – they contribute enormously to our economic and cultural wealth, and in a world of self-isolation, never has the comfort, poignancy, or uplift of a song been more important! The nominees provide a ready-made #AussieMade playlist of fantastic music. We look forward to celebrating their success, as part of our support of all Australian music creators. ‘See you’ on the 26th”, said APRA AMCOS Chief Executive, Dean Ormston.

Guy Sebastian is up for Song for the Year for Choir’. “I am so honoured to receive these three APRA nominations for Choir. It means so much to be to be a part of the music community and this song is all about the fellowship of music and its power. Big thanks to my partners in this song The Orphanage and M-Phazes and of course to APRA who do so much for all of us in this industry,” he said.

Baker Boy is nominated for ‘Cool As Hell’. “Cool as Hell was such a fun track to make, it was my first time collaborating with the Thundamentals guys, it was a real vibe moment in the studio and the song kind of just happened. This track really challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and lean into a bit more singing for the first time. I really didn’t expect Cool as Hell to be as popular as it has been, it still blows me away to have people singing my songs back to me, especially the Yolngu Matha lyrics, Cool as Hell is one of my favourite tracks to perform live,” he said.

With Musical Direction by Kate Miller-Heidke

2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: Better in Blak

Artist: Thelma Plum

Writers: Thelma Plum* / Alexander Burnett / Oliver Horton

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing*

Title: Choir

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I

Title: I Get Up

Artist: The Teskey Brothers

Writers: Liam Gough / Brendon Love /Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Title: Teeth

Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer

Writers: Luke Hemmings / Ashton Irwin / Louis Bell*/ Ali Tamposi~ / Ryan Tedder> / Andrew Watt° / Gillian

Gilbert^ / Peter Hook^ / Stephen Morris^ / Evan Rogers+ / Carl Sturken+ / Bernard Sumner^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir~ / Downtown Music Publishing> /

Kobalt Music Publishing° / Universal Music Publishing^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Ruel van Dijk pka Ruel

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Writer: Sampa Tembo pka Sampa the Great

Writer: Thelma Plum

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Writers: Liam Gough, Brendon Love, Josh Teskey and Sam Teskey, (The Teskey Brothers)

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Writer: Toni Watson pka Tones And I

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: 7 Minutes

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*

Title: Choir

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I

Title: Good Lord

Artist: Birds of Tokyo

Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Waiting

Artist: KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: God Forgot

Artist: The Rubens

Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Title: Good Lord

Artist: Birds of Tokyo

Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Miracle Love

Artist: Matt Corby

Writers: Matt Corby / Dann Hume*

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony/ATV Music Publishing*

Title: Radio Silence

Artist: Gretta Ray

Writer: Gretta Ray

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Title: Waiting

Artist: KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Blackbird

Artist: Tash Sultana

Writer: Tash Sultana

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tash Sultana

Title: I Get Up

Artist: The Teskey Brothers

Writers: Liam Gough / Brendon Love / Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Title: Just Call

Artist: John Butler Trio

Writer: John Butler

Publishers: Downtown Music Publishing obo Family Music

Title: Laps Around the Sun

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Albert & Co Music

Title: Sound of Summer

Artist: Busby Marou

Writers: Thomas Busby / Jeremy Marou / Phil Barton* / Lindsay Rimes

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Backroad Nation

Artist: Lee Kernaghan

Writers: Lee Kernaghan* / Phil Barton^ / Colin Buchanan* / Garth Porter+ / Lindsay Rimes~

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Anthem Entertainment^ / Perfect Pitch

Publishing+ / Sony/ATV Music Publishing~

Title: Girl

Artist: Maren Morris

Writers: Sarah Aarons / Greg Kurstin / Maren Morris*

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Downtown Music Publishing*

Title: Happy

Artist: Travis Collins

Writers: Travis Collins / Allison Veltz*

Publishers: ABC Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Big Deal Music*

Title: Love That

Artist: Seaforth

Writers: Thomas Jordan* / Mitchell Thompson^ / Daniel Ross+ / Michael Whitworth

Publishers: ABC Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+

Title: Wouldn’t Change a Thing

Artist: Troy Cassar-Daley

Writers: Troy Cassar-Daley / Greg Storer*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / ABC Music Publishing*

Title: Young Again

Artist: Morgan Evans

Writers: Morgan Evans / Chris DeStefano* / Joshua Kear^

Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Downtown Music Publishing^

Most Performed Dance Work

Title: Better Together

Artist: Hayden James feat. Running Touch

Writers: Hayden James* / Matthew Kopp^ / Jack Glass+ / Cassian Stewart-Kasimba

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / BMG Rights Management^ / Universal Music

Publishing+

Title: Solid Gold

Artist: PNAU ft. Kira Divine & Marques Toliver

Writers: Nick Littlemore* / Sam Littlemore / Peter Mayes* / Shakira Marshall / Marques Toliver

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*

Title: Sugar

Artist: Peking Duk ft. Jack River

Writers: Adam Hyde / Reuben Styles / Holly Rankin* / Kaelyn Behr^ / Xavier Dunn^ / Karsten Dahlgaard+ /

Rene Dif> / Claus Norreen> / Anders Oeland+ / Johnny Pedersen+ / Soren Rasted>

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Warner Chappell

Music+ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing>

Title: Take It

Artist: Dom Dolla

Writer: Dominic Matheson

Publishers: Sweat It Out Publishing administered by Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Treat You Better

Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL

Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* / Mark Foster^

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo RÜFÜS DU SOL / BMG Rights Management* / Sony/ATV Music

Publishing^

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: 7 Minutes

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*

Title: All Loved Up

Artist: Amy Shark

Writers: Amy Shark / Jack Antonoff*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED Music Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing*

Title: Choir

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones And I

Title: Never Really Over

Artist: Katy Perry

Writers: Daniel James / Leah Haywood / Hayley Warner* / Katy Perry* / Gino Barletta* / Michelle Buzz* / Jason

Gill* / Dagny Sandvik^ / Anton Zaslavski+

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Universal/MCA

Music Publishing +

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Clarity

Artist: Polish Club

Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Title: Dinosaurs

Artist: Ruby Fields

Writers: Ruby Fields / Chris Collins*

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing*

Title: Jellyfish

Artist: Slowly Slowly

Writer: Ben Stewart

Publisher: Native Tongue Music Publishing

Title: Shutting Down Our Town

Artist: Jimmy Barnes ft Troy Cassar-Daley

Writer: Troy Cassar-Daley

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Otherside

Artist: The Living End

Writers: Chris Cheney / Scott Owen / Andy Strachan / Tobias Kuhn*

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed Urban Work

Title: Butter

Artist: Triple One

Writers: Conor Grealish / Martin Guilfoyle / William Gunns / Dominic Kim

Title: Cool As Hell

Artist: Baker Boy

Writers: Danzal Baker / Carl Dimataga / Jesse Ferris* / Morgan Jones* / Brendan Tuckerman* / Dallas Woods^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title: Exit Sign

Artist: Hilltop Hoods ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)/ Alasdair Murray

(Illy)* / Sarah Aarons / Andrew Burford^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management* / Universal Music Publishing^

Title: Leave Me Lonely

Artist: Hilltop Hoods

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)/ Leigh Ryan* /

Richard Berry^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing* / Campbell Connelly^

Title: Then What

Artist: Illy

Writers: Alasdair Murray (Illy) / Tobias Frelin* / Elias Naslin*

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed International Work

Title: Happier

Artist: Marshmello ft. Bastille

Writers: Marshmello / Dan Smith* / Steve Mac*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing*

Title: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Artist: Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus

Writers: Mark Ronson / Miley Cyrus* / Thomas Brenneck^ / Ilsey Juber+ / Clement Picard> / Maxime Picard> /

Conor Szymanski+

Publishers: Native Tongue Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / BMG Rights Management^ /

Sony/ATV Music Publishing+ / Mushroom Music obo Big Deal Music>

Title: Promises

Artist: Calvin Harris & Sam Smith

Writers: Calvin Harris* / Sam Smith* / Jessie Reyez^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / BMG Rights Management^

Title: Shallow

Artist: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Writers: Stefani Germanotta*^ / Mark Ronson*+ / Anthony Rossomando*> / Andrew Wyatt*>

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing+

/ Downtown Music Publishing>

Title: Sunflower

Artist: Post Malone & Swae Lee

Writers: Post Malone*+ / Swae Lee*^ / Louis Bell* / Carter Lang*^ / Carl Rosen*+ / William Walsh*

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+ / Warner Chappell Music^

2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS

TUESDAY 26 MAY

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments