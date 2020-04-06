Tones and I Leads Nominations for 2020 Virtual APRA Awards

Tones and I has been nominated four times for the 2020 APRA Awards and this year they’ll be virtual.
“I am so honoured to receive 4 APRA nominations. Big thank you to APRA for all the work they do for the music community. Stay safe,” Tones and I said in a statement.
With the world in lockdown, the APRA Awards will go ahead on 26 May as an online event.
“If ever there was a time to acknowledge the work of songwriters – both those on stage and those who work
quietly behind-the-scenes – it is now, which is why we have committed to the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards.
“Our songwriters give us so much – they contribute enormously to our economic and cultural wealth, and in a world of self-isolation, never has the comfort, poignancy, or uplift of a song been more important! The nominees provide a ready-made #AussieMade playlist of fantastic music. We look forward to celebrating their success, as part of our support of all Australian music creators. ‘See you’ on the 26th”, said APRA AMCOS Chief Executive, Dean Ormston.
Guy Sebastian is up for Song for the Year for Choir’. “I am so honoured to receive these three APRA nominations for Choir. It means so much to be to be a part of the music community and this song is all about the fellowship of music and its power. Big thanks to my partners in this song The Orphanage and M-Phazes and of course to APRA who do so much for all of us in this industry,” he said.
Baker Boy is nominated for ‘Cool As Hell’. “Cool as Hell was such a fun track to make, it was my first time collaborating with the Thundamentals guys, it was a real vibe moment in the studio and the song kind of just happened. This track really challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and lean into a bit more singing for the first time. I really didn’t expect Cool as Hell to be as popular as it has been, it still blows me away to have people singing my songs back to me, especially the Yolngu Matha lyrics, Cool as Hell is one of my favourite tracks to perform live,” he said.
With Musical Direction by Kate Miller-Heidke
2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: Better in Blak
Artist: Thelma Plum
Writers: Thelma Plum* / Alexander Burnett / Oliver Horton
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing*
Title: Choir
Artist: Guy Sebastian
Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I
Title: I Get Up
Artist: The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Liam Gough / Brendon Love /Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Title: Teeth
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer
Writers: Luke Hemmings / Ashton Irwin / Louis Bell*/ Ali Tamposi~ / Ryan Tedder> / Andrew Watt° / Gillian
Gilbert^ / Peter Hook^ / Stephen Morris^ / Evan Rogers+ / Carl Sturken+ / Bernard Sumner^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir~ / Downtown Music Publishing> /
Kobalt Music Publishing° / Universal Music Publishing^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Ruel van Dijk pka Ruel
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Writer: Sampa Tembo pka Sampa the Great
Writer: Thelma Plum
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Writers: Liam Gough, Brendon Love, Josh Teskey and Sam Teskey, (The Teskey Brothers)
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Writer: Toni Watson pka Tones And I
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: 7 Minutes
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*
Title: Choir
Artist: Guy Sebastian
Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I
Title: Good Lord
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Waiting
Artist: KIAN
Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: God Forgot
Artist: The Rubens
Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Title: Good Lord
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Miracle Love
Artist: Matt Corby
Writers: Matt Corby / Dann Hume*
Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony/ATV Music Publishing*
Title: Radio Silence
Artist: Gretta Ray
Writer: Gretta Ray
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Title: Waiting
Artist: KIAN
Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Blackbird
Artist: Tash Sultana
Writer: Tash Sultana
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tash Sultana
Title: I Get Up
Artist: The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Liam Gough / Brendon Love / Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Title: Just Call
Artist: John Butler Trio
Writer: John Butler
Publishers: Downtown Music Publishing obo Family Music
Title: Laps Around the Sun
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Albert & Co Music
Title: Sound of Summer
Artist: Busby Marou
Writers: Thomas Busby / Jeremy Marou / Phil Barton* / Lindsay Rimes
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Backroad Nation
Artist: Lee Kernaghan
Writers: Lee Kernaghan* / Phil Barton^ / Colin Buchanan* / Garth Porter+ / Lindsay Rimes~
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music obo Anthem Entertainment^ / Perfect Pitch
Publishing+ / Sony/ATV Music Publishing~
Title: Girl
Artist: Maren Morris
Writers: Sarah Aarons / Greg Kurstin / Maren Morris*
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Downtown Music Publishing*
Title: Happy
Artist: Travis Collins
Writers: Travis Collins / Allison Veltz*
Publishers: ABC Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Big Deal Music*
Title: Love That
Artist: Seaforth
Writers: Thomas Jordan* / Mitchell Thompson^ / Daniel Ross+ / Michael Whitworth
Publishers: ABC Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+
Title: Wouldn’t Change a Thing
Artist: Troy Cassar-Daley
Writers: Troy Cassar-Daley / Greg Storer*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / ABC Music Publishing*
Title: Young Again
Artist: Morgan Evans
Writers: Morgan Evans / Chris DeStefano* / Joshua Kear^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Downtown Music Publishing^
Most Performed Dance Work
Title: Better Together
Artist: Hayden James feat. Running Touch
Writers: Hayden James* / Matthew Kopp^ / Jack Glass+ / Cassian Stewart-Kasimba
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / BMG Rights Management^ / Universal Music
Publishing+
Title: Solid Gold
Artist: PNAU ft. Kira Divine & Marques Toliver
Writers: Nick Littlemore* / Sam Littlemore / Peter Mayes* / Shakira Marshall / Marques Toliver
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Sugar
Artist: Peking Duk ft. Jack River
Writers: Adam Hyde / Reuben Styles / Holly Rankin* / Kaelyn Behr^ / Xavier Dunn^ / Karsten Dahlgaard+ /
Rene Dif> / Claus Norreen> / Anders Oeland+ / Johnny Pedersen+ / Soren Rasted>
Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Mushroom Music* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Warner Chappell
Music+ / Universal/MCA Music Publishing>
Title: Take It
Artist: Dom Dolla
Writer: Dominic Matheson
Publishers: Sweat It Out Publishing administered by Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Treat You Better
Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL
Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan* / Mark Foster^
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo RÜFÜS DU SOL / BMG Rights Management* / Sony/ATV Music
Publishing^
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: 7 Minutes
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*
Title: All Loved Up
Artist: Amy Shark
Writers: Amy Shark / Jack Antonoff*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED Music Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing*
Title: Choir
Artist: Guy Sebastian
Writers: Guy Sebastian / Trevor Brown* / William Simmons*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir*
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones And I
Title: Never Really Over
Artist: Katy Perry
Writers: Daniel James / Leah Haywood / Hayley Warner* / Katy Perry* / Gino Barletta* / Michelle Buzz* / Jason
Gill* / Dagny Sandvik^ / Anton Zaslavski+
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Universal/MCA
Music Publishing +
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Clarity
Artist: Polish Club
Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Title: Dinosaurs
Artist: Ruby Fields
Writers: Ruby Fields / Chris Collins*
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing*
Title: Jellyfish
Artist: Slowly Slowly
Writer: Ben Stewart
Publisher: Native Tongue Music Publishing
Title: Shutting Down Our Town
Artist: Jimmy Barnes ft Troy Cassar-Daley
Writer: Troy Cassar-Daley
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Otherside
Artist: The Living End
Writers: Chris Cheney / Scott Owen / Andy Strachan / Tobias Kuhn*
Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Most Performed Urban Work
Title: Butter
Artist: Triple One
Writers: Conor Grealish / Martin Guilfoyle / William Gunns / Dominic Kim
Title: Cool As Hell
Artist: Baker Boy
Writers: Danzal Baker / Carl Dimataga / Jesse Ferris* / Morgan Jones* / Brendan Tuckerman* / Dallas Woods^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Exit Sign
Artist: Hilltop Hoods ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal
Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)/ Alasdair Murray
(Illy)* / Sarah Aarons / Andrew Burford^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management* / Universal Music Publishing^
Title: Leave Me Lonely
Artist: Hilltop Hoods
Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)/ Leigh Ryan* /
Richard Berry^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing* / Campbell Connelly^
Title: Then What
Artist: Illy
Writers: Alasdair Murray (Illy) / Tobias Frelin* / Elias Naslin*
Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Most Performed International Work
Title: Happier
Artist: Marshmello ft. Bastille
Writers: Marshmello / Dan Smith* / Steve Mac*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Artist: Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus
Writers: Mark Ronson / Miley Cyrus* / Thomas Brenneck^ / Ilsey Juber+ / Clement Picard> / Maxime Picard> /
Conor Szymanski+
Publishers: Native Tongue Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / BMG Rights Management^ /
Sony/ATV Music Publishing+ / Mushroom Music obo Big Deal Music>
Title: Promises
Artist: Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Writers: Calvin Harris* / Sam Smith* / Jessie Reyez^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / BMG Rights Management^
Title: Shallow
Artist: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Writers: Stefani Germanotta*^ / Mark Ronson*+ / Anthony Rossomando*> / Andrew Wyatt*>
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing+
/ Downtown Music Publishing>
Title: Sunflower
Artist: Post Malone & Swae Lee
Writers: Post Malone*+ / Swae Lee*^ / Louis Bell* / Carter Lang*^ / Carl Rosen*+ / William Walsh*
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing+ / Warner Chappell Music^
2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS
TUESDAY 26 MAY
