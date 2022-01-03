 Tony Iommi Teases New Music On The Way - Noise11.com
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tony Iommi Teases New Music On The Way

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2022

in News

Tony Iommi is planning more music “in the vein” of his ‘Scent of Dark’ song.

The Black Sabbath legend recently dropped a solo single and perfume of the same name, featuring symphonic strings, and the 73-year-old guitar god has revealed he wants to continue writing music just like that.

In a YouTube video entitled ‘Tony Iommi New Year 2022 Message’, he teased: “A couple of interesting things [have] happened to me in the last year, one being they’ve named a fossil after me — a 480-million-year [old] fossil [called] Iommi, which I’m really proud of.

“It’s brilliant! I never thought that would happen. And the next thing that happened, which again I would never have believed, is I’ve got my own perfume out.

“That’s really great for me because I’ve always been interested for many, many years in different colognes and aftershaves and whatever else.”

He added: “I really enjoyed it, and the response has been fantastic.

“I’m going to continue in that vein of writing stuff like that. It was a great experience. … My wife played the ghost at the end of the video, and [at] the beginning, so have a look!”

The musician also heaped praise on his former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne and teased the track Tony wrote for Iommi’s upcoming solo LP.

Tony gushed: “He’s done some great vocals on it.

“I was really pleased with what he’s done — he’s singing really well.”

Although Tony and Ozzy are in regular contact, they “don’t really speak” directly because the ‘Paranoid’ singer gets confused by different time zones in the US and UK so they largely communicate by text.

Tony said recently: “We’re in touch quite a lot. We don’t really speak because we are useless on the phone, the pair of us. I think we stopped that when he used to phone me at 2 o’clock in the morning and I’d go, ‘Oz, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning.’ ‘Oh, oh, sorry. All right. Bye.’

“He forgets about what time it is in England, and of course when the phone goes at that time of the morning you think, ‘Oh, Christ. What’s that? Somebody’s died or something has happened.’ And of course it’s him going, ‘Oh, oh, oh, oh, sorry. I didn’t know it was that time.’ So we tend to sort of just text now.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Rick Springfield Postpones Gig After Testing Positive To Covid

Rick Springfield has postponed his show this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

2 days ago
Bernie Taupin Honky Chateau Daddy Cool badge
Bernie Taupin and Spice Girl Melanie Brown Receive Queen’s New Years Honours

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown (Mel B) have been named in the 2022 New Years Honours list.

2 days ago
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman On Those Bowie Songs He Played On

Rick Wakeman was the keyboard player of choice on two of David Bowie’s best known song ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Life On Mars’ and a lot of why those songs sound like they sound is because of Rick.

4 days ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

5 days ago
Rush pinball machine
Rush The Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon

Canadian band Rush are about to become pinball wizards. Stern Pinball has a Rush pinball machine on the way.

5 days ago
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Have No Plans For New Music

Don’t expect any new music from Eagles soon. Vince Gill says they haven’t even tried.

6 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”.

6 days ago