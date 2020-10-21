Tony Lewis of The Outfield Dies Aged 62 - Noise11.com

Tony Lewis, singer for The Outfield, has died at age 62.

A statement tweeted to Tony’s social media announced:

It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL pic.twitter.com/Wiif4Ldt8v — Tony Lewis from The Outfield (@TonyLewisMusic) October 20, 2020

The Outfield formed in London in 1984 but broke first in the USA with the song ‘You Love reaching no 6 on the US chart. It was the band’s second single.

The Outfield had five Top 40 hits in the USA but none in the UK.

‘All The Love in The World’ reached no 19 in 1986

‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ reached no 31 in 1987

‘Voices of Babylon’ reached no 25 in 1989

‘For You’ reached no 21 in 1990

Lewis’ death is described as “sudden and unexpected”.

