Tori Kelly Announces Bluesfest Sideshows

American singer songwriter Tori Kelly will play Bluesfest sideshow dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April.
Kelly is from the Scooter Braun camp. Braun runs the Justine Bieber empire and recently added the Taylor Swift catalogue to his group, under much controversy.
Kelly had a no 8 album in Australia with ‘Unbreakable Smile’ in 2015. Her best-known song in Australia is ‘Nobody Love’ (no 21, 2015).
Tori Kelly Australian dates
Tour Dates
Friday 10th April 2020
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 15th April 2020
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020
On-sale Dates
Presale
Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT
On-Sale
Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT
