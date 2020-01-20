Tori Kelly Announces Bluesfest Sideshows

American singer songwriter Tori Kelly will play Bluesfest sideshow dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

Kelly is from the Scooter Braun camp. Braun runs the Justine Bieber empire and recently added the Taylor Swift catalogue to his group, under much controversy.

Kelly had a no 8 album in Australia with ‘Unbreakable Smile’ in 2015. Her best-known song in Australia is ‘Nobody Love’ (no 21, 2015).

Tori Kelly Australian dates

Tour Dates

Friday 10th April 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 15th April 2020

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

On-sale Dates

Presale

Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT

On-Sale

Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments