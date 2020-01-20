 Tori Kelly Announces Bluesfest Sideshows - Noise11.com
Tori Kelly Announces Bluesfest Sideshows

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2020

in News

American singer songwriter Tori Kelly will play Bluesfest sideshow dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

Kelly is from the Scooter Braun camp. Braun runs the Justine Bieber empire and recently added the Taylor Swift catalogue to his group, under much controversy.

Kelly had a no 8 album in Australia with ‘Unbreakable Smile’ in 2015. Her best-known song in Australia is ‘Nobody Love’ (no 21, 2015).

Tori Kelly Australian dates

Tour Dates
Friday 10th April 2020
Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 15th April 2020
Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

On-sale Dates
Presale
Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT

On-Sale
Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT

