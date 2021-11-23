Tottie Goldsmith Released From Hospital To Recover From Covid - Noise11.com

Chantoozies singer Tottie Goldsmith has been released from the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after being treated for Covid-19.

Tottie describes the feeling as “exhausting” after saying yesterday her head felt like she had drank a bottle of scotch.

Read Tottie’s Day 1 comment here.

Tottie thanked health workers and wrote this piece for her socials:

Day 2: How do I manage this at home? So I’m home and staying still and resting is my biggest hurdle because I find it hard to sit still!! Our Health Service has been great – They dropped me off a pulse oxygenation device for my finger that shows where my pulse and oxygen levels are sitting and a thermometer. They also offered me groceries and other essentials (which I didn’t need but thought was an amazing thing – we are so lucky to live in Australia). Thanks to the beautiful health workers for their care and compassion. In terms of how I’m feeling – shocking headache, body aches and a real need to rest. I tried to do too much this morning and ended up flat as a tack again. Timely reminder to listen to my body because this virus is not mucking around. Also another strong reminder not to get complacent – get tested so we protect our fellow Aussies who are vulnerable. Xx

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



