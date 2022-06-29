 Travis Barker Hospitalised - Noise11.com
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com

Travis Barker

Travis Barker Hospitalised

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2022

in News

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ published photos showing the Blink-182 drummer being wheeled into a hospital from an ambulance. The photographs were taken from the back so his identity isn’t clear, however, the skull tattoo on the back of his hand could be seen.

The images reportedly show his wife Kourtney Kardashian walking beside his gurney in black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

The publication reports that they went to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning with concerns over a health issue the 46-year-old was experiencing. The medical staff reportedly decided Travis needed additional care and transferred him to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.

Travis took to Twitter before his hospitalisation on Tuesday, writing, “God save me.” However, the tweet could also be a reference to the Machine Gun Kelly song of the same name, which he helped write and produce.

His 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked fans for their support on her Instagram Stories.

“Please send your prayers,” she wrote, followed by a sad face emoji.

Further details about the musician’s condition have not yet been released.

Travis and Kourtney got married last month.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

R. Kelly, music news, nnoise11.com
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has been given a 30 year sentence with no less than 25 years for sex offences, some with children.

5 hours ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Axe Swiss Concert Due To Internal Covid Case

Metallica have cancelled their Switzerland show after someone in the "Metallica family" tested positive for COVID-19.

10 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, Photo
Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher Cause of Death Revealed

Depeche Mode founder Andy Fletcher died of an aortic dissection - a tear in a main artery from his heart.

1 day ago
The Poor photo from Facebook
The Poor To Play Australian Shows After Rose Tattoo European Tour

The Poor will hit up venues in Australia after a run across Europe with Rose Tattoo in July and August.

2 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he's "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship.

2 days ago
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

3 days ago
Jack Johnson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

3 days ago