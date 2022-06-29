Travis Barker Hospitalised - Noise11.com

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ published photos showing the Blink-182 drummer being wheeled into a hospital from an ambulance. The photographs were taken from the back so his identity isn’t clear, however, the skull tattoo on the back of his hand could be seen.

The images reportedly show his wife Kourtney Kardashian walking beside his gurney in black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

The publication reports that they went to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning with concerns over a health issue the 46-year-old was experiencing. The medical staff reportedly decided Travis needed additional care and transferred him to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.

Travis took to Twitter before his hospitalisation on Tuesday, writing, “God save me.” However, the tweet could also be a reference to the Machine Gun Kelly song of the same name, which he helped write and produce.

His 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked fans for their support on her Instagram Stories.

“Please send your prayers,” she wrote, followed by a sad face emoji.

Further details about the musician’s condition have not yet been released.

Travis and Kourtney got married last month.

